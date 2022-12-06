Following a disappointing loss to Kendal in North West Three North, Fylde returned to Cumbria and conceded the opening goal in Ulverston.

They soon hit back as James Smith collected a ball from the right and calmly flicked over the advancing keeper.

Fylde Hockey Club Ladies' and Men's senior sides have played their final match of 2022

Returning captain Gaz Sym was influential and Adam Ball's runs resulted in a series of short corners.

However, Fylde conceded twice more before Sym's drag-flick reduced the half-time deficit to 3-2.

Fylde came out with energy and Smith crashed home his second from Luke Hitchen-Hope's cross.

There was a second too from Sym to give Fylde the lead for the first time.

The hosts had not won a short corner in the first half but converted one in the second to secure the draw.

Fylde couldn't make late pressure count but the point keeps them four clear of South Lakes and Preston 4 in the relegation zone as they go into the Christmas break.

Fylde Ladies 2 also drew away, 1-1 against the Formby first team in NW One.

Formby started strongly but Katie Barker and the defence kept the first half scoreless.

Fylde fell behind to a deflected shot but were much-improved in the second half.

Emma Savage turned in EJ Dunkerley's shot and Fylde were denied a late winner by multiple saves from the Formby keeper.

Megan Coar's 21st-minute goal from a cross by player of the match Natalie Smith was enough to seal NW Two North victory for Fylde 3 at home to Pendle Forest 2.

Fylde 4 never gave up in their 3-0 defeat by the Southport first team in NW Three North (Central).

The league leaders were kept scoreless in the second half as debutant Abigail Southern made excellent tackles and player of the match Sophia Murray was dominant down the left.

Fylde 5 were grateful to mother and daughter Heather and Lauren Appleyard for completing a team for the NW Four North (Central) fixture against Preston 3, which they won 3-1.

Debbie McClelland scored the only goal of the first half, then debutant Amelia Sharp doubled the lead from Charlotte Lavin's cross. Preston pulled one back but Lavin sealed the win.

Lola Huyton's second-half shot rebounded in off a defender for the only goal in Fylde 6's victory at Lancaster and Morecambe 3 in NW Five North (Central).

Grace Lord was excellent in defence and Liddy Eccles ran strongly.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club Ladies hoped to record their first win of the North West Premier Division season at the 10th attempt against Kirkby Stephen.

The hosts started strongly, passing the ball around keeper Emily Peacock for the opening goal.

It got worse by half-time as the hosts doubled their lead with a penalty flick and Freya Gerrard needed stitches in hospital following a stick to the face.

LSA pressed high after the restart and Lara Pilling ran strongly through the middle to pull a goal back.

Lytham had chances to equalise as Emily Adams’ shot from a short corner was saved.

However, an injury to Gabrielle Little left LSA with 10 players and Kirkby scored again to seal a 3-1 win.

Ruby Hodgkinson shared player of the match honours with Pilling.

The men are also at the foot of the table in NW Two after a 6-2 defeat away to fellow strugglers Oxton 2.

They had early chances but LSA were two down before Will Dowbiggin pulled one back from a short corner.

Oxton scored a third 10 seconds into the second half and a fourth as Lytham had two players green-carded.

Dowbiggin pounced on a loose ball for his second but two more Oxton goals sealed it.

LSA 2 came from 2-0 down at half-time for a 3-2 home win over Keswick 3.