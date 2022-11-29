EJ Dunkerley stepped up at short notice due to illness to inspirational captain Vicky Rukin.

It was 2-2 at half-time after Fylde equalised through Amelia Hatton, with her first goal for the team, and Izzie Milbourn, who scored from a penalty corner in her final game before going abroad.

The Fylde Hockey Club ladies' first team

In the second half, the same Harrogate player scored three before a late consolation goal from Florance Zappula.

Fylde go into the two-month break in the conference season in seventh place, level on points with Wakefield in fourth. Harrogate are another of the four teams on 14 points in a very tight competition.

Fylde Men couldn't end their disappointing run of North West Three North results away to the Kendal first team, losing 5-1.

They conceded twice following errors in the opening 15 minutes and some good saves by the Kendal keeper ensured it remained 2-0 until half-time, despite some strong runs down the right by Adam Ball.

Steve Whitley's goal gave Fylde hope, after Richard Clarke's shot deflected off a Kendal player, but it was the home side who then upped their game.

Kendal scored next and Fylde conceded two more as they pushed up in the final 10 minutes.

Fylde are now treating Saturday's last game of the year against fellow strugglers South Lakes as a must-win.

Fylde 2 lost 3-2 at home to Brooklands-Poynton 2 in NW Women's Division One, having trailed 1-0 at half-time.

Chelsea Atkinson equalised only for Brooklands to restore their lead. Again Fylde pulled level through Olivia John-Haslam but the visitors scored a late winner.

Fylde 3 lost a tight game 4-2 away to the Penrith senior side in NW Two North. Fylde went close several times before Penrith's opener and equalised in the last minute of the half through Megan Coar.

Penrith scored twice early in the second half and defended strongly despite fine crosses from Amy Carter.

It became 4-1 before Natalie Smith pulled one back and Victoria Latham was player of the match.

Fylde 4 lost 5-0 away to second-placed Brookfield in NW Three North (Central). Emily Greenwood and Georgia Nicholls ran strongly down the wings but the hosts led 2-0 at half-time. Jess Egan was player of the match as Fylde gave their all.

Fylde 5 recovered from 2-0 down to beat Windermere's first team 3-2 in NW Four North (Central). Dawn Perruza denied a series of short corners to keep the half-time score at 2-1 before Fylde turned the match around.

Fylde 6 played without a goalkeeper and lost 3-0 to Brookfield Development, who scored two late goals.

Lytham Hockey Club’s men made an unsuccessful journey to Wales, losing 5-0 to Colwyn Bay club Eirias.

LSA’s passing was poor in this North West Division Two fixture and they were three down at half-time.

Will Stephens’ goal from a short corner flick was disallowed and other decisions went against LSA, though they also struggled to keep possession and gain momentum.

It was even worse for LSA Ladies in the Premier Division, losing 11-0 at home to Bowdon 2.

LSA moved Emily Adams upfield but she was marked out of the game, though her team worked tirelessly in midfield and kept Bowdon at bay until the second-placed team scored twice late in the first half and then netted scored freely after the break.

LSA Ladies’ 2 played out an exciting 3-3 draw away to Preston 2 in NW Three North (Central).

A young Preston team tested LSA’s energy levels and scored first, though player of the match Rachel Gibbs equalised from Ces Thomas’ short corner.

To prove this was no fluke, the same players combined for the last play of the half.

Gibbs received another short corner to fire into the top right of the net and make it 2-1 to LSA.

They started the second half strongly but conceded an equaliser, despite some fine saves from Hannah Shore.

Ces Thomas deflected the ball in to restore LSA’s lead following a great run and shot by Floss Thomas.

