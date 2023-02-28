Hockey: Fylde Women in closest of contests and much-needed win for Lytham St Annes Men

Only goal difference separated the teams in fourth and fifth spots and that remains the case after Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Fylde started quickly and forced a short corner from which Pru Lindsey gave them a first-quarter lead.

Fylde Hockey Club Under-12 Girls won the Lancashire round of In2Hockey

Captain Anya Jackson stood strong as Fylde defended their advantage until half-time but Didsbury equalised with a shot from the top of the D in the third quarter.

Fylde got on top in the final quarter, with Flor Zapulla playing skilfully through the middle, but they could not force a winner despite numerous shots.

Fylde 2 also had to settle for a 1-1 draw after taking the lead at home to Lancaster University in their North West Division One promotion chase.

Fylde dominated the first-half possession and took the lead with a deflected goal by Olivia John-Haslam.

The second half was a different story as Lancaster stepped up, forcing Katie Barker into some outstanding saves.

They equalised from a penalty flick but the draw keeps Fylde in third place.

Fylde 4 went down 4-0 at Pendle Forest 3 in the battle of the bottom two in Division Three North (Central).

An early goal was all that separated the sides at half-time as the Pendle keeper thwarted Fylde.

The hosts added three more despite driving runs from player of the match Abbie Warburton.

A young Fylde 6 defeated Lancaster and Morecambe 3 by the only goal in Division Five North (Central), Evie Finnegan scoring the first-half winner from one of many strong runs by Poppy Milligan.

The only Fylde men’s team in action were the 2s, who beat Lancaster and Morecambe 4-3 to stretch their unbeaten run in North West Division Four North to five games.

Bertie Jones set up Phil Hope for an early opener, only for Lancaster to equalise against the run of play.

Luke Hitchen soon restored Fylde’s lead with an unstoppable reverse shot but the hosts were pegged back again before half-time by a penalty stroke.

Hope’s shot from a short corner was batted in by Andy Lund, then man of the match Hope rounded the keeper from James Yates’ pass to make it 4-2.

The visitors reduced the deficit but fifth-placed Fylde remained in control.

Fylde Under-12 Girls won the Lancashire round of In2Hockey with a 6-0 win over Preston in the final.

Both teams will represent their county at the regional finals in April.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club Men's wait for a win in North West Division One ended with a 3-2 success at Buxton.

Adam Dixon opened the scoring from a short corner on five minutes and man of the match Dave Robbins doubled the lead by half-time.

LSA added a third but the loss of the injured Peter Burn left the visitors a player short and Buxton scored twice to set up a tense final 15 minutes.

But key saves by Joe Craig helped LSA to hold on for the win and climb off the bottom.

LSA Women lost 2-0 to a well-drilled Garstang side in the North West Premier Division. The tenacious Lucie McNally was player of the match but the mid-table hosts scored in each half.

LSA 2 lost 4-1 at home to Lancaster Nomads, though Floss Thomas had made it 1-1 at half-time and her side had a chance to go in front with a penalty stroke.