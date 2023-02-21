The ladies were 3-2 winners in Vitality Women's Conference North but bottom club Alderley Edge put up a fight at Mill Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors took the lead from a short corner in the opening quarter but Pru Lindsay soon rounded the goalkeeper for the equaliser.

Fylde Women in action against Alderley Edge at Mill Farm Picture: MICHELLE ADAMSON

And Fylde took the lead from a short corner of their own, Georgia Marsden touching the ball in from Lucy Woods' pass.

Another goal from a short corner saw Alderley equalise with minutes remaining only for Hannah Cook to net the last-minute winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It followed a skilful run down the line by Lindsay, who shared the player of the match award with defender Jayne Wilson.

Fylde Men made it back-to-back wins in North West Three North with a 3-2 home success against second-placed Wigton.

They did so despite missing key players through injury, including captain Gaz Sym, and trailing 2-0 at half-time to a slick Wigton side.

Fylde came out swinging for the second half and pulled one back when Ben Mortimer's shot was tapped in by Martin Hayes at the right post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Currey equalised with his third goal in as many games, a straight strike from a penalty corner.

The comeback was complete when Hayes drew the keeper and Steve Whitley scored in an open goal.

Fylde shut the door as superb defensive play by Ben Mortimer, Connor McClelland, Alex Brandwood, Adam Bate and player of the match Jack Boniface sealed the points.

Fylde Ladies’ 2 lost their top-of-the-table clash at Timperley 2 3-1 in North West Division One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leaders opened the scoring but Fylde hit back when Hannah Callagher smashed home from a short corner.

Timperley added two more goals to seal victory, despite some fine saves by Dani Howarth, though Fylde fought to the end.

Fylde 4 faced a tough test away to second-placed Garstang 3 in NW Three North (Central) and lost 4-0.

Garstang were three up by half-time, despite excellent saves from player of the match Eva Earnshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde competed well in the second half, with some excellent teamwork.

Fylde 5 led at half-time at home to Lancaster Nomads 2 in Four North (Central) but were beaten 3-1.

Kayt Rayner deflected the ball in from a Rosie Leil pass and Summer Holroyd made some great runs.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club were beaten 6-1 at Chester in the North West Women's Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors were soon on the back foot but Emily Peacock made great saves.

Chester were two up at half-time and added a third before Freya Gerard rounded the keeper to pull one back. Lara Pilling was player of the match.

Mid-table LSA 2 had a 3-1 win over Leyland and Chorley in NW Three North (Central).

All the goals came in the second half, Fran Beeby putting LSA ahead and Jade Yarwood doubling the lead with a reverse hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad