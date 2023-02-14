The first team were emphatic 7-2 home winners over South Lakes in the battle of the bottom two in North West Three North.

Fylde needed the points at Mill Farm and Steve Whitley provided the early goal, then Martin Hayes added two more from close range. South Lakes pulled one back by half-time from a deflected penalty corner.

The Fylde Hockey Club men's first team

The visitors seized on a mistake to cut the gap further but Jay Currey beat two defenders to make it 4-2 with a reverse strike.

Two more for Hayes took his tally to four, then Phil Hope had a goal disallowed before Harry Marsh capped his man-of-the-match display with the final goal.

Fylde 2 were dominant 4-1 winners away to Kirkby Lonsdale 2 in NW Four North as 14-year-old Bertie Jones, James Smith, Chris Dunkerley and Andy Lund scored, with Alan Simpson answering the call to return to action after several years.

Fylde Ladies fielded some new faces away to an experienced Doncaster side and tasted defeat in the Vitality Women's Conference North for the first time in 2023.

The visitors started brightly but an interception from a hit-out led to Doncaster being awarded a penalty flick, from which they scored the only goal.

Fylde put some quality passing moves together in the second half but couldn't convert their hard work or good play into an equaliser.

All the players gave their all and those stepping up to make their debut at this level deserve a special mention. Player of the match was Amelia Hatton for her pace and skill.

Second-placed Fylde 2 lost ground in North West Division One with a 1-0 home defeat by Didsbury Greys, despite excellent screening by Jayne Wilson and Lucy Wane.

A goal down at half-time, Fylde increased the tempo and switched play better but couldn't pull level, despite Dawn Child and the midfield pushing hard.

Fylde 3 strengthened their top-three position in Division Two North with a 2-1 win away to bottom club Pendle Forest 2. The Nelson side dominated the early stages but couldn't beat player of the match Daniella Howarth in goal.

Fylde took the lead a minute before half-time, when Lali Atherton converted Natalie Smith's cross. Kirtika Saravanan added a second goal and Pendle pulled one back in the final five minutes.

Fylde 5 couldn't complete a Division Four North (Central) double over Preston 3, who took an early lead and went on to win 3-2. Fylde enjoyed most success down the right and Kayt Raynor was player of the match.

LSA Women lost 5-1 at home to Longridge in the North West Premier. Lytham started strongly and took the lead from Emily Adams' reverse sweep.

Longridge equalised by half-time and an injury to Amy Horrocks forced Lytham to play the second half with 10 players. Lytham couldn't plug the gaps in the second half, despite great athleticism from Lara Pilling and Malley Parsons.

The 2s fared better, defeating their Lancaster counterparts 2-1. LSA took the lead in this NW Three North (Central) clash as Jade Yarwood opened the scoring from Ces Thomas' short corner.

Lancaster equalised but LSA held out until half-time despite a yellow card for scorer Jade, who linked up with Ces again to score the winner. Kez Edgar was player of the match.