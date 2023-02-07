With Lisa Perry making her debut, Fylde made a lively start and Florencia Zappulla soon opened the scoring

They took a strong grip on proceedings, with Jayne Wilson outstanding in defence.

Fylde Hockey Club Ladies' first team made a winning start to the second half of their season Picture: FYLDE HC

Durham struggled to apply pressure and Fylde’s victory was sealed in the final quarter, when Hannah Cook scored from a penalty corner. The energetic Zappulla was player of the match but everyone contributed.

Fylde Men's relegation battle continues after they lost 4-1 to a Preston 4 side much-improved since Christmas in North West Three North.

In another evening game, Fylde found their opponents young and energetic, and trailed 2-0 at half-time.

Injuries and cards further hindered Fylde in the second half but they pulled one back late on, Jay Currey beating former Fylde goalkeeper Nick Rainbow from a penalty corner.

Fylde 2 went close to a shock win away to Four North leaders Clitheroe and Blackburn 2. Luke Hitchen gave Fylde an early lead they held for most of the match. Clitheroe equalised late but 1-1 was still a fine result for Fylde.

Fylde Ladies 2 were 3-1 winners away to the Bolton first team in North West Division One, Chelsea Atkinson opening the scoring after Olivia Merrick worked the ball upfield well.

Fylde were grateful to Third XI players for stepping up and went 2-0 ahead at half-time.

The home side pulled one back and their keeper denied Fylde a third goal until Atkinson doubled her tally for the second-placed victors.

Fylde 3 won twice in three days in Two North, starting with a rearranged game against Ulverston 1.

Fylde couldn't make their possession count in the first half but then player of the match Natalie Smith broke the deadlock from Ariana Milligan's cross before sealing victory with her second.

Fylde then completed the double over Chorley Phoenix with a 3-2 victory.

An early double by Megan Coar put Fylde in control but Chorley were level by half-time despite outstanding goalkeeping by Eva Earnshaw.

Smith found the top corner early in the second half for her third goal of the week, which proved decisive.

Lauren Appleyard came to the fore as Fylde repelled a series of short corners, while Victoria Latham's defensive play saw here named player of the match.

Fylde 4 went down 5-1 away to Preston 2, while Fylde 5 shared a goalless draw with Lancaster and Morecambe 2 in Four North (Central). Fylde welcomed Lois Westall back to the club for this close-fought game and Sophie Slawson was unbeatable in goal.

Fylde 6 recovered from two goals down for a 4-2 win over Leyland and Chorley 2 in Five North (Central).

Poppy Milligan ran across the baseline to pull one back and Summer Holroyd equalised from a short corner.

Fylde defended strongly and took the lead from Evie Finnegan's lob before Nikki Richmond made a series of short corners pay with their fourth.

​​Lytham St Annes Hockey Club Ladies lost 4-0 away to third-placed Deeside Ramblers in the North West Premier Division.

They were the best-drilled side LSA had faced all season but tireless defending and amazing saves by Emily Peacock restricted the hosts to one goal in the first half.

LSA then defended a series of short corners but two quick goals by Deeside put the issue beyond doubt.

Maisie Williams went close for LSA, while Lara Pilling was outstanding in central defence alongside captain Emily Adams.

LSA Men were two down inside five minutes away to Bowden 3 and went on to lose 6-1 in NW Division Two.

Trailing 4-0 at half-time, LSA improved in the second half as Ben Lavin showed real fight up front, setting up the LSA goal and going close to one of his own.

LSA 2 came from two goals down at half-time to win 3-2 against their Lancaster and Morecambe counterparts in NW Four North.

The hosts turned the game on its head as Will Butcher had a goal disallowed before launching the fightback with a penalty flick.

Matt Cooper earned a second penalty and Butcher converted again before Cooper’s shot was deflected in by Archie Brown for the winner.

LSA Ladies 2 were beaten 3-1 by Three North (Central) leaders Southport 1, a big improvement on the 12-0 scoreline last time they met.

Southport soon went two goals up but that’s how it remained until half-time.