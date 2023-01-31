Fylde took the lead but trailed 3-1 by half-time after yellow cards for keeper Danny Taylor and Martin Hayes reduced them to nine men for a spell.

Preston peppered the Fylde goal at times but they responded with strikes by Steve Whitley and Gareth Sym.

Fylde Hockey Club Ladies' second team had a fine win to celebrate

Fylde 2 had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Keswick 3 in Division Four North.

The hosts dominated the early stages and took a half-time lead with a strong run and shot by Luke Hitchen.

Player of the match Pete Latimer's reverse-stick shot hit the post but Fylde were frustrated by the Cumbrians' late equaliser.

Second-placed Fylde Ladies 2 pulled three points clear of Lymm in North West Division One after defeating them 3-0 at Mill Farm.

Fylde started strongly and had an Olivia Merrick strike disallowed, though they continued to create chances and were rewarded with a shot into the corner by Emma Savidge.

Hannah Callagher then won her duel with the Lymm keeper to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Two green cards reduced Fylde to nine players but they kept Lymm at bay as Katie Barker made some outstanding saves.

Sally Livesey completed the scoring from a short corner and Fylde's promotion race is well and truly on.

Fylde 3 lost 5-1 away to Division Two North leaders Preston.

Fiona Quarmby scored a debut goal from Amy Carter's excellent pass, while Emma Doernemann was outstanding in goal.

Charlotte Lavin equalised twice with screamers for Fylde 4 in a 3-2 derby defeat by Lytham St Annes 2 in Division Three North (Central).

Linsey Tait was Fylde's player of the match (LSA details below).

Laura Perkins was excellent in defence despite Fylde 5's 5-0 defeat away to Garstang 3 in Division Four North (Central).

Fresh from scoring her first Fylde 6 goal, Evie Finegan netted two more in the 4-2 home defeat by Garstang 4 in Division Five North (Central). Ellie Hope and Niamh Smith both impressed on debut.

Fylde Ladies’ senior team return to National Conference action after their long break with a visit to Durham University 2 on Saturday

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club Ladies went down 4-0 at home to Kendal in the battle of the bottom two in the North West Premier Division.

The hosts were three down by half-time but never gave up, with Lara Pilling their player of the match.

LSA Men lost 4-1 at home to third-placed Lancaster University in North West Division Two.

Two down after 10 minutes, LSA conceded a third by half-time but improved in the second half, with Peter Burn scoring the consolation.

Mid-table LSA 2 were 5-1 winners away to their Kirkby Lonsdale counterparts with a hat-trick from Joe Briggs. Briggs scored both as LSA led 2-1 at half-time then pulled clear in this Division Four North match.

LSA Ladies 2's new formation worked as they won their derby 3-2 away to Fylde 4. Jade Yarwood marked her return by firing into the top corner from Rachel Gibbs' pass.