They defeated Keswick 2 2-1 in an North West Men's Division Three North fixture in Cockermouth.

Fylde travelled with only 12 players but put in a solid performance as Phil Hope opened the scoring after fine play down the right.

Fylde Hockey Club Ladies' 2 had a win to celebrate

The pace of Harry Marsh troubled the home defence and Steve Whitley soon doubled the lead.

Keswick pulled one back on the stroke of half-time but a rallying call by captain Jay Currey ensured Fylde kept it tight in the second half.

Marsh was player of the match for a Fylde side who hope to build on this positive step forward.

Fylde lost the second team derby to Lytham St Annes by the same score in Division Four North.

Lytham scored from their first short corner and it was 2-0 at half-time as Fylde struggled to make inroads.

Fylde responded well in the second half, Phil Weir pulling one back after Oli Adewale's shot was saved, but they couldn't force an equaliser as player of the match James Dobson had a last-minute effort saved. The returning Richard Sharples was in fine form for the victors

Fylde Women 2 had a mighty 4-0 win over Alderley Edge 2 in NW Division One.

Emma Dunkerley struck a post but soon opened the scoring from another short corner. Chelsea Atkinson scored from Olivia John-Haslam's pass, then set up Emma Savidge to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Fylde recorded plenty more shots but settled for one more goal from Atkinson, then Katie Barker's fine save preserved the clean sheet.

Fylde 3's first match after the long break brought a 9-2 defeat away to South Lakes' first team.

After some fine early saves by player of the match Eva Earnshaw, Fylde twice took the lead through Grace Tomlinson and Megan Coar. South Lakes hit the front just before half-time and added six more after the break.

Fylde 4 lost to the only goal in the second half against Lancaster Nomads.

Fylde 5 lost 2-1 at Chorley Phoenix after a goalless first half in which keeper Dani Howarth stood firm and debutant Lauren Perkins impressed in a strong defence.

Phoenix scored first, but Amelia Sharpe set up Jessica Jennings to equalise before Chorley’s winner.

Starting without a goalkeeper didn't help Fylde 6 in their 8-1 home defeat by Brookfield 2, though their positive attitude was rewarded with Evie Finnegan's second-half goal.

Lytham St Annes Men climbed off the foot of North West 2 with a superb second-half display to beat Chester 2 3-1. LSA started well after a switch of formation but fell behind after some slick passing through the middle and it remained 1-0 at half-time.

Robbins equalised from Adam Dixon's short corner and another Dixon delivery was deflected by Neil Mallalieu for Robbins to score his second.

Lytham defied waves of Chester attacks before Dixon deservedly found the bottom corner to seal victory.

Lytham St Annes Ladies lost 3-0 away to University of Liverpool in the North West premier division.

LSA started strongly, with great balls down the line by Grace Reddy, but it was Liverpool who scored the only goal of the first half.

Emily Peacock had a stormer to keep Liverpool at bay, though they added two more. Maisie Whitehead was player of the match in awful conditions.

Great saves by player of the match Niamh Melling couldn't spare LSA 2 from a 6-3 defeat at Blackburn and Clitheroe 2.

