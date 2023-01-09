Lytham fielded a strong side for this North West Division Two clash with the third-placed Wirral club and started well.

Joe Craig saved a penalty flick before conceding twice, though LSA gave themselves hope when Dan Yates' deflected effort went in off the keeper's shoulder.

Fylde Hockey Club ladies 2 were 6-1 winners last weekend

LSA had chances in the second half but Bebington pulled clear with further goals despite more fine saves by player of the match Craig.

Lytham Ladies started the year with a 5-1 defeat at home to Didsbury Northern 2 in the North West Premier Division.

LSA worked hard in midfield to force the visitors wide but couldn't keep them at bay dispite some amazing saves from Emily Peacock.

Emily Adams scored the LSA goal in the first half with an unstoppable strike into the bottom corner as this young side continues to improve.

LSA Ladies 2 won by the only goal at Pendle Forest 3 in Division Three North (Central).

Starting strongly in their red away tops, LSA had chances and short corners but couldn't break the deadlock in the first half.

Hannah Shore was forced into some top saves as the bottom club threatened more after half-time but LSA made the all important breakthrough when Fran Beeby found the left corner from a Yasmin Torres pass.

Izzy Thomas was outstanding as Lytham protected their lead despite a green card for Keziah Edgar.

Rearranged matches also saw four Fylde Hockey Club teams resume league action a week earlier than the rest.

Fylde Women 2 climbed to third in NW Division One with a 6-1 home victory over Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern.

Fylde gradually settled and took the lead with a great touch by Frankie Margerison.

Chelsea Atkinson soon doubled the lead and Olivia Merrick got behind the defence to tee up a second for Margerison, making it 3-0 at half-time.

Emma Savidge went one-v-one with the keeper to score next and Emma Savidge netted the fifth.

Good play down the left by Beth Ridsdale and Jessica Addy resulted in Savidge's second before Clitheroe scored a late consolation.

Debut duo Eve Clarkson and Charlotte Lavin caught the eye for Fylde 4 in their 2-2 Mill Farm draw with Lancaster 2 in Division Three North (Central).

Lavin played a part in the the opener, scored by Clarkson with a reverse stick shot, though Lancaster were level by half-time.

The visitors took the lead before the debutants combined again to seal a point for Fylde, player of the match Clarkson scoring her second following a strong run down the right by Lavin.

Fylde 6 also played out a 2-2 draw with a Leyland and Chorley Development side in Division Five North (Central).

Rosie Leil and Hollie Twose scored the goals, with heroic goalkeeping from Fran Loffler-Thompson.

The only Fylde men's team in action were the 2s, who lost 6-0 to the Leyland and Chorley senior side in Division Four North.

Two down after five minutes, Fylde did not concede again in the first half and player of the match Craig Nutter made some top saves.