Ahead of Fylde RFC’s return to action this weekend, team boss Alex Loney paused to pay tribute to the club’s greatest son, Sir Bill Beaumont, on his latest honour.

The chairman of World Rugby, who was awarded a Knight Grand Cross in the New Year Honours for services to sport and charity, still finds time to support his beloved club whenever possible, watching the first team and his grandchildren in the mini-juniors.

Joint-head coach Loney said: “Sir Bill is a remarkable ambassador for Fylde and it is testament to him that straight after the World Cup, he was back here at the first opportunity.”

Beaumont was knighted six years ago and Loney added: “This is another really just award for someone who cares so much about the game locally.

Sir Bill Beaumont has been praised by Fylde RFC joint-head coach Alex Loney Picture: Daniel Martino

“Sir Bill is a proper rugby person and a great Fylde member.”

Fylde return from their three-week winter break with a home clash against Hull on Saturday (2pm).

The squad didn’t take an extended Christmas break – they resumed training last week – in a bid to maintain momentum and extend their three-match winning run.

Loney explained: “We wanted to keep ticking over and that’s important.

“The players got some time away but we got a few sessions in as well and now we’re raring to go.”

National Two North was originally scheduled to shut down for four weeks but most clubs return this Saturday to play fixtures postponed during December.

Fylde’s immediate aim is to bridge the five-point gap between themselves and third-placed Sheffield.

Loney added: “We haven’t got it written up on the board but the way the league is looking (with Leeds and Rotherham romping clear at the top), climbing into third would be a good first point as we look to be as successful as possible for the rest of the season, getting the performances right and playing good rugby.”

Fylde beat Preston Grasshoppers 33-27 in their only game last month and Hull are also fresh from a derby win.

However, that 23-18 victory at Hull Ionians came after three straight defeats and the 2021/22 champions are four places below Fylde in ninth.

Loney said of the only side Fylde are yet to face in N2N this season: “Hull have lost a few more than you’d expect but they were deserving winners two seasons ago and still have players from that time.