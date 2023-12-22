Alex Loney hailed Fylde RFC’s mental strength after a dramatic fightback saw them beat Preston Grasshoppers 33-27 at the Woodlands last Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fylde completed a National Two North double over Hoppers for the second successive season.

They did so the hard way, battling back from 17-0 down and going into the final five minutes in arrears before Ben Gregory’s hat-trick try sealed victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joint head-coach Loney told The Gazette: “We have lost a few by narrow margins this season, but I’m very happy with the mental skills to come back from 17-0 down on such an occasion.

Fylde defeated Preston Grasshoppers at the Woodlands last weekend Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“From 17-0 we did get on top. We had a load of good field position and were very pleased to go in at half-time at 17-12.

“We scored some really nice tries in the second half and although it was a bit tense at the end, we saw plenty of good moments and it was a pretty good spectacle.

“We were making opportunities throughout the match and we had enough composure to create another one in the final minutes, which we did well to take.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loney wouldn’t use rustiness as an excuse for Fylde's slow start: they had been out of action for three weeks, during which time Hoppers had played twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Before the first try we were pressing and arguably should have scored.

“It was a freak try, which was followed by a bit of inaccuracy and a couple of mistakes.

“Fair play to Hoppers, they forced pressure but from 17-0 down we got on top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fylde squad have been given this week off but, after three straight wins, Loney is keen to maintain momentum during the three-week Christmas break.

“There is training planned over the festive period as we look forward to the Hull game on January 6,” he said.