Fylde RFC are determined to prove themselves the best of the rest as they focus on the second half of the National Two North campaign.

The fifth-placed Woodlands club start 2024 at home to Hull a week on Saturday and are targeting a third-placed finish, behind unbeaten Leeds Tykes and Rotherham Titans, who have been beaten only by the leaders.

Third spot is currently occupied by Sheffield, who are five points better off than Fylde and defeated them during their six-match unbeaten run.

Fylde themselves have ended the year with three straight wins but lost six out of seven before that.

Even without that run ending hopes of another title challenge, Fylde would have been hard-pressed to keep pace with an outstanding Leeds side who have collected 64 points from a possible 65: some 24 more than Fylde.

Fylde’s joint-head coach Alex Loney won’t use the second half of the season to plan a tilt at the top for 2024/25 and says there’s plenty to play for this term.

He told The Gazette: “I don’t think we’re looking too far ahead. You are always planning for the future but we are focused on the second half of this season.

“Our initial target is to be the best of the rest behind Leeds and Rotherham.

“The short-term target will be to climb into third position and there are areas we still want to improve this season.

“We still have to play the top two here and there will be other tough tests.

“We want to show our best because we believe we can cause trouble for any team. We’re just looking forward to the second half of the season.”

No Fylde player has caused opponents more problems so far than skipper Ben Gregory.

The hooker’s hat-trick last time out sealed Fylde’s 33-27 derby victory over Preston Grasshoppers and took his try tally for the season to 15.

Loney said: “Ben’s getting on the end of a few drives and is a fantastic player.