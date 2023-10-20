Fylde RFC have already lost more games this season than in the whole of 2022/23 but team boss Alex Loney remains focused on improving performances and results.

Saturday’s 34-28 home defeat by Tynedale meant the Woodlands club have lost four successive National Two North games for the first time since 2018/19.

Joint-head coach Loney told The Gazette: “I think it’s testament to the group we’ve had (that there hasn’t been such a losing run for so long) but now we have to focus on what we can control and the things we can do better.

“We’re thinking hard right through the group in terms of team cohesiveness and individual feedback. We do have talented players so we need to remain focused.”

Fylde RFC were beaten by Tynedale last weekend Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

A Tynedale team who had won for the first time this season the previous weekend built a 22-3 lead, which Fylde overhauled in the second half only to lose to the visitors’ sixth try.

Loney added: “Conceding so many tries will put you in a difficult position at home or away. It puts you under pressure.

“Looking ahead we want to be tighter, but there are things we’re seeing in attack and defence that we want to do better.

“We’ll focus on that to make sure we get improved performances which we can turn into some wins.”

Fylde took the field without talismanic back-rower Dave Fairbrother as early-season injuries continue to bite.

However, Loney insisted: “We don’t want excuses because the team that has taken the field this season has, in the main, been good enough to win.

“Two of the defeats have been by one point and Saturday was close too.

“Everyone who knows this club knows we are not quite at our full roster, but we feel we can win with the players we have and to point at lads who are not there would be wrong.

“Through the season, players will come back who will make us stronger but the first thing is to be better at what we’re doing and the team out there can improve.”

Almost all of their N2N rivals have now started a three-week break between fixtures but Fylde feature in the division’s only match this Saturday.

While an opportunity to give a better account of themselves and climb back into the top half of the table is welcome, this probably isn’t the ideal time for Fylde to be visiting Leeds Tykes (3pm).

Leeds top the table after seven straight bonus-point wins and are averaging 45 points per game.

Loney said: “When this game was rearranged at the end of a run of eight games without a week off, we always thought it would be tough – and they are playing well so it’s a big challenge.