Fylde RFC has announced the appointment of Steve Gough to the club’s senior coaching group.

A former player and coach at the Woodlands, he will have particular responsibility for the Hawks, the club’s second XV, as well as working closely with Alex Loney and Chris Briers, the firsts’ joint head coaches.

After joining Fylde in 1985, aged 18, Gough spent 13 years at full-back or fly-half before moves to Coventry and Birmingham Solihull between 1998 and 2001.

He returned to the Woodlands as player-coach in the 2001/02 season, eventually making 320 appearances for the club and scoring 1,432 points.

Former Fylde player and coach Steve Gough has returned to the Woodlands Picture: Rob Lock

Briers said: “There could be no better coach and mentor to young players than Goughie.

“Apart from senior coaching experience at Preston Grasshoppers, Tarleton and Fylde, over the last 15 years Steve has managed Myerscough College’s ACE/AASE programmes and is Sale Sharks’ DiSE (Diploma in Sporting Excellence) manager and head of rugby.

“He’s coached many hundreds of young players who have gone on to successful careers in elite, semi-professional and community rugby.

“I worked with him at Myerscough and know that he’s an excellent judge of potential amongst a big pool of mainly Northern rugby talent. He’ll be a great asset to the club.”

“I’ve known and respected Goughie as a player and coach for a very long time,” added Mark Nelson, the club’s chairman of rugby.

“We are determined to continue the development of local young players, in partnership with schools, colleges and universities in the area, and to attract other players from the North West and beyond. Talent acquisition is a very serious objective.

“A successful National League club such as Fylde needs a large and strong squad of players if it is to compete successfully and the Hawks is a vital component in this development route.

“I expect there will be a significant increase in players based on Steve’s contacts with former students in the area.”

Gough said: “I am excited to be returning to Fylde where I have had amazing experiences and memories.

“I am looking forward to the challenge and to work alongside top coaches in Chris and Alex.