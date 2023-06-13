The Woodland's club, looking to go one better than last season's second-placed finish, did the the double over the Tigers last term, though both were close encounters.

Like last season, Fylde will visit derby rivals Preston Grasshoppers on the second weekend and the Woodlands return match will be the last before Christmas.

Winger Tom Grimes scored a hat-trick against Sheffield Tigers, next season's first opponents, when Fylde last faced them in April Picture: CHRIS FARROW / FYLDE RFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the Tigers, the next two visitors to Fylde will be league newcomers Billingham and Lymm, the champions of the North region's East and West competitions respectively.

Making up the four new teams in NL2 Northare Hull and Leeds Tykes, both relegated from National One.

These four replace promoted champions Sedgley Park, last season's bottom two Blaydon and Harrogate, and Chester, who have been controversially switched to National Two West.

There are longer rest periods this season, with a three-week autumn break followed by four weeks off at the turn of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the action resumes in 2024, games are scheduled in four blocks of three with a blank weekend in between to catch up on any postponed fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde have noted an imbalance in the schedule, which sees them play only five of their 13 home games after Christmas.

Matches will be played for the first time under new rules which outlaw tackling above the height of the sternum at all levels below the Championship.

Fylde have also confirmed their warm-up fixtures for August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will visit Blackburn RUFC on Saturday 19 before hosting a Tri Tournament the following Saturday involving Sale FC and Hawick. That feast of Woodlands rugby on Saturday 26 will also include a Second XV match between Fylde Hawks and Hawick.

Fylde senior rugby consultant Mark Nelson said of the Tri event: “It’s a really exciting start to the season to welcome the runners-up in National One (Sale) and the Scottish double champions (Hawick) for an exciting Tournament on the bank holiday weekend. It is brilliant to have both of these famous clubs with us for a great afternoon of rugby to launch the season.

FYLDE RFC FIXTURES 2023/24

SEPTEMBER

2 Sheffield Tigers H

9 Preston Grasshoppers A

16 Billingham H

23 Wharfedale A

30 Lymm H

OCTOBER

7 Rotherham A

14 Tynedale H

NOVEMBER

4 Huddersfield H

11 Sheffield A

18 Otley H

25 Hull Ionians A

DECEMBER

2 Hull H

9 Leeds Tykes A

16 Preston G H

JANUARY

13 Billingham A

20 Wharfedale H

27 Lymm A

FEBRUARY

10 Rotherham H

17 Tynedale A

24 Huddersfield A

MARCH

9 Sheffield H

16 Otley A

23 Hull Ionians H

APRIL

6 Hull A

13 Leeds Tykes H