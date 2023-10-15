Fylde suffered their fourth straight loss in National Two North with a 34-28 reverse to Tynedale at the Woodlands on Saturday.

Having trailed 22-3 in the first half, Fylde cut their deficit to seven points at the break before taking the lead for the first time in the second period.

However, two further tries from the visitors saw them go back to Tyneside with all five points, while Fylde had to settle for two losing bonus points.

Tynedale began the better of the two sides, taking the lead inside 60 seconds with full-back Rob Parker finding space out wide to go over.

Fylde RFC lost again on Saturday Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Fylde saw Toby Harrison sinbinned for a high tackle before they went further behind in the seventh minute.

Tynedale hooker Oscar Caudle buried his way over from a few yards out, Josh Leslie’s conversion making it 12-0.

It was the 15th minute when Fylde got on the scoreboard through Greg Smith’s penalty but Tynedale responded to lead 17-3, Joe Hanning going over for a third try from a rolling maul.

Winger Ben Riley, who had barely seen the ball, ran in unopposed down the right to further extend the visitors’ lead.

Five minutes later, Fylde went over the whitewash as Tom Carleton showed immense strength to drive twice and stretch to score.

Smith converted, leaving Fylde 22-10 adrift, before the visitors went down to 14 men as Joe Lilley was sinbinned for failing to roll away at a ruck.

Fylde took full advantage, captain Ben Gregory marking his 150th appearance by crossing from a rolling maul as they trailed 22-15 at half-time.

Three minutes after the break, Smith’s perfect kick set up a lineout from which he kicked across the field for Ben Turner.

He competed well for the high ball but, when it dropped loose, Alex Clayton reacted quickest to score.

Clayton, who hadn’t played for Fylde since the opening day, then put Corey Bowker through and the prop raced over to score.

Although Smith was unable to convert either try, Fylde were now ahead at 25-22.

Tynedale responded with Leslie touching down and converting to retake the lead before they were shown a second yellow in the 61st minute.

Persistent penalties in their own 22 saw Henry Wainwright the man to depart, though Fylde were unable to make the most of their man advantage.

The numbers were levelled as Pete Altham was yellow-carded on 68 minutes, five minutes before Ben Haigh’s try gave the visitors a nine-point lead.

Smith cut the deficit to six points with a penalty from in front of the posts, setting up a nervy finish.

Fylde had opportunities in the remaining five minutes to pile the pressure on their visitors.

However, they failed to keep hold of the ball in key moments and didn’t have the quality on the day to get another try on the board.

Fylde: Clayton, Turner, Dorrington, T Carleton, S Carleton, Smith, Gould, Bowker, Gregory, Raymont, Parkinson, Garrod, Ashcroft, Bentley, Harrison. Replacements: Brooks, Altham, Railton, Parker, Lanigan.