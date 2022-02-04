Fylde RFC's ideal preparation heading into a weekend off

Saturday’s 21-17 victory made it nine wins out of nine at the Woodlands for Fylde this season, though joint head-coach Chris Briers believes they could be even stronger on home turf.

Briers told The Gazette: “It wasn’t a faultless performance. It was good in that we did enough and got what we wanted, which was the win.

“The determination and work rate were the most pleasing parts. It wasn’t the most polished performance and we did make mistakes, but the grit and determination really showed.

Fylde's Scott Rawlings benefited from a break ahead of their win against Rotherham Titans

“We were impressive in defence to stop them scoring in the first half but we knew what they had to offer and they didn’t really surprise us.

“Rotherham don’t tend to play too expansively, so we knew that if we fronted up we could contain them.”

The performance may not have been faultless but Fylde’s home record almost is, with 42 league points accrued from a possible 45 – Rotherham were only the third team to deny them a four-try bonus point at the Woodlands this season.

Briers added: “For the majority of my time here, it’s been the case that the Woodlands has been a ground we enjoy playing at and other teams don’t like to come to – and we want that reputation to continue.

“Going through the season unbeaten at home isn’t necessarily a target or something we’re talking about, but we want to be fighting for first place and if we keep winning, home and away, we’ll stay in contention.”

That win lifted Fylde into second place but they could find themselves 12 points adrift of Hull this weekend, when the leaders play their game in hand at home to Bournville.

As the only club to have played every scheduled fixture so far this season, Fylde have a Saturday off while most of their rivals are in action.

Briers added: “We’ve played more games than anyone else, but Hull and Sedgley Park (three points behind but with two games in hand) still have to come here and we’re positive about our home form.

“It’s good that we’ve had the season we planned for in terms of fulfilling our fixtures, which means we’re able to take a break on the ‘catch-up’ weekends.

“Whether that’s a good thing we’ll find out when we play at Wharfedale a week on Saturday.”

Briers agrees the week off can be welcome for elder players in an otherwise relentless schedule, adding: “When you are competing at the top of the table it’s difficult to give players time away but you have to manage them as best you can.

“Scott Rawlings is one who has been heavily involved throughout the season. Scott had missed two matches but came back last Saturday and had a really good game, as he always does.

“The previous week we had Tom Carleton on the bench if we needed him because we didn’t want to take Harrogate too lightly, and as it played out Tom was able to stay on the bench and so was fresh for Rotherham.”

The break has also enabled Fylde to lighten the training load, though they were due to train as normal last night.

“We didn’t think it was appropriate to have a full week off, so we’ll keep ticking over for a big push next week,” said Briers.

It is understood there will be promotion this season, though it could be that only the champions go up ahead of a reduction in the size of the National Leagues for 2022/23.

“We’re still not sure what’s going to happen,” admitted Briers. “It’s not something we’re desperately worried about. We’ll just try to finish as high as we can.”