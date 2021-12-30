Fylde RFC boss hopes quiet Christmas bodes well for return to action

The National League season is midway through its three-week break and the plan was for Fylde’s senior squad to spend most of the festive season away from the club even before the surge in the Omicron variant.

Joint head-coach Alex Loney explained: “The training schedule is fairly light because we want the players to go away and recharge.

Alex Loney says the Fylde players have been trusted to stay fit over Christmas

“We do need them to keep ticking over but we trust the players to do the work they need to without having to come in for training all the time.

“The key is to come back in the New Year in the right mental and physical state for the second half of the season.

“The longer mid-season break means we are not scheduled to play again until January 8 (away to Loughborough Students), so hopefully we won’t have the disruption we’re seeing in sports trying to play over Christmas.”

Fylde stand fifth in National Two North at the halfway point in their season.