Fylde RFC 21 Rotherham Titans 17: Fylde take second spot after ending visitors' unbeaten record

Rotherham, who had won October’s reverse fixture, had come into the game sitting fourth in National Two North and with games in hand.

However, it was Fylde who took the spoils with victory moving them into second place in the table, seven points behind leaders Hull.

Fylde had made two changes to their starting line-up from the team which defeated Harrogate a week earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Sturgess scores Fylde's first try Picture: Fylde RFC

Scott Rawlings was back at centre, while Tom Carleton returned at full-back, though no changes were made in the forwards.

Nevertheless, Marcus Blake was a late withdrawal from the bench, which meant Charlie Partington stepped up from the Hawks to fill the gap.

In front of a large crowd, Fylde opened the scoring with a Smith penalty after only three minutes.

He was then called into defensive action moments later, holding up a strong Rotherham drive on his own line to keep the visitors out.

Rotherham were on the front foot in the early exchanges, keeping Fylde pinned inside their own half with their strong drives, but the home defence stood firm and kept them at bay.

Although Matt Garrod was sinbinned to leave Fylde with 14 men, the visitors were unable to make their man advantage count as the score remained 3-0 when he returned 10 minutes later.

Both sides had started to warm to the task, Fylde trying to play expansive rugby with Joe Bedlow and Henry Hadfield both making good breaks before the attacks broke down.

For their part, Rotherham stuck to their highly effective drives up the middle.

Smith again showed his defensive abilities, teaming up with Adam Lanigan to stop another Rotherham drive and hold them up over the line.

He then went on to kick another penalty on the stroke of half-time to give Fylde a 6-0 lead going into the break.

The second half began in the same fashion as the first with Smith landing another penalty to extend Fylde’s advantage.

It was Rotherham who scored the first try of the game though when former rugby league player Callum Bustin broke off the back of a lineout and found the supporting Harry Dunne, who raced away to the corner to score.

Matt Minogue was unable to convert from the touchline but the game had started to open up.

Fylde produced a try of their own when Rawlings broke through the line and found Matt Sturgess, who dived under the posts, with Smith’s conversion leaving the score 16-5 in Fylde’s favour.

Just past the hour, Hadfield went over in the corner to push the home side further ahead but Rotherham were not down and out.

Bustin touched down after a driving maul to leave Rotherham 21-10 adrift with 10 minutes remaining.

He then crossed for a second try in the final minute, Minogue converting, but Fylde were able to hold on.

They now have a week off, which will allow them to recover properly ahead of the trip to Wharfedale on February 12.

Seven days later comes the visit of Sedgley Park with Fylde looking to make it 10 wins from 10 at home in the league this season.

Fylde RFC: Carleton, Hadfield, Bedlow, Rawlings, Grimes, Smith, Sturgess, Kyle-Clay, Gregory, Bowker, Parkinson, Garrod, Corrie, O’Ryan, Fairbrother. Replacements: Barrow, Ashcroft, Partington, Forster, Lanigan.

Rotherham Titans: Minogue, Field, Hayes, Dunne, Cooke, Carlisle, Boxhall, Capps, Newborn, Stout, Challinor, Smith, Nwosu-Hope, Poole, Bustin. Replacements: Bergmanas, Donkor, Richardson, Williams, West.