Fylde RFC will be full of confidence for Saturday’s home clash with Hull (3pm) despite an agonising 19-18 defeat at Otley last weekend.

So says team boss Chris Briers after a last-gasp penalty from their Yorkshire hosts denied Fylde a third successive win in National Two North.

Joint-head coach Briers doesn’t consider this a step back after the impressive wins over Lymm and Tynedale.

He told The Gazette: “The team worked hard and I can’t fault the effort and enthusiasm.

Fylde RFC's last home game brought victory against Tynedale Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

“Otley are a strong team and it was difficult to get some go-forward at times.

“We did have some difficulty looking after the ball and, had we kept possession a bit more, might have had more opportunities – but we tackled well and scrambled well when they made a break.

“It was a fair contest, a good battle, and we were unfortunate to come out on the wrong side.”

Fylde restricted Otley to a single try, crossing twice themselves, but the hosts’ four penalties proved decisive.

“They took their opportunities with penalties and took the points when they were on offer,” said Briers.

“I’ve no issues with the winning penalty and we gave them the opportunity.

“We had a one-point lead and could have made a couple of different decisions.

“The previous two games had been good, this one not quite good enough.

“The games are so close in this league that you can’t give teams too many opportunities.

“We are still confident we can get plenty of points from the final five games.”

Games are running out for other clubs to catch leaders Leeds Tykes, who now have a nine-point advantage after Sheffield lost at Wharfedale last Saturday.

“It’s looking like Leeds now,” said Briers. “They have been strong and would have been among the favourites from the start.

“They have won some tight games, even against teams towards the bottom, so it shows what a good contest this league is.”

This weekend, fourth-placed Fylde will be looking to avenge November’s 23-21 defeat by a Hull side who have leaked 90 points in their last two games.

Most supporters will be keeping an eye on Saturday’s three-way battle for the Six Nations crown in the final round of fixtures.

Briers can’t see France slipping up against Scotland and opening the door for England or Ireland to knock them off the top.

“I said France from the beginning and I thought they might do the Grand Slam,” he added, “though the Scots have shown they are dangerous too.”