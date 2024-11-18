Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fylde lost for the first time in seven National Two North matches as they had a narrow defeat at Hull on Saturday.

With both sides scoring three tries apiece, kicks at goal ultimately separated them at the death.

Fylde’s Patrick Bishop was again perfect off the tee, landing all three conversions, but Hull, despite missing two conversions and a penalty, eventually edged the contest with a pair of penalties and a conversion.

They went ahead when Fylde knocked on, forcing a scrum from which Hull won a penalty that was sent over by Fynlay Hobson for a 3-0 lead.

Cam Smith created a chance for Alex Gaughan in Fylde's loss at Hull Photo: CHRIS FARROW / FYLDE RFC

Another Fylde knock-on enabled Hull’s Sam Crane to free up Peter Hudson-Kowalewicz, who drew the last man and sent over Adam Brankley to make it 8-0 in as many minutes.

Fylde then settled into the game, creating possession and territory gains but also spurning two golden scoring opportunities.

Firstly, a Fylde player ran into his own man when a try looked on and an accidental offside was called.

Then, from Cam Smith’s neat break and kick ahead, Alex Gaughan gathered before fending off two men and diving for the line – but had the ball dislodged in the act of scoring.

Fylde kept plugging away, a penalty leading to a five-yard lineout with a catch and drive ending in Mike Walton’s converted try.

Hull responded with Bureta Faraimo and Ali Heard proving a real handful, the former having the ball stolen off him just short of the line and carried over by a Fylde defender.

The reprieve was temporary as a five-yard scrum ended with Brankley going over to give Hull a 13-7 lead at the break.

Fylde suffered another slow start to the second half, Hobson kicking over another penalty on 43 minutes to make it 16-7.

With both teams having periods of dominance, it was all going to come down to who could convert that into points.

Bishop made Hull defend another five-yard lineout on 48 minutes, when the ball was given to the backs and Jordan Dorrington’s converted try left Fylde 16-14 adrift.

Five minutes later, Fylde had another five-yard lineout after earning their first penalty scrum of the match.

While Hull negated the resulting catch and drive, the ball was handed to Pete Altham who scored his second try in three games.

Bishop once again converted as Fylde led for the first time at 21-16.

The pivotal moment came in the 64th minute, when Hull put up a good box kick inside their own half.

They managed to tap the ball back, with a quick transfer through several pairs of hands allowing space for Hudson-Kowalewicz.

He chose the right option with Faraimo coming on the scissor move to score as Hobson’s conversion restored Hull’s lead.

Both teams had their chances in the last 15 minutes but failed to convert them into points.

Fylde defended stoutly, forcing a last-minute penalty which Bishop sent to halfway before the lineout went awry and they had to be content with a losing bonus point.

Hull: Hobson, Dawkins (Adlard), Heard, Faraimo, Hudson-Kowalewicz, Astley, Crane (Harding), Brankley, Hall, Uriburu-Gray (Halaifonua), Addy (Baldry), Regardsoe, Bairstow, Jobling, Major (Beech).

Fylde: J Dorrington, Turner, Forster, Clayton, Smith (Atherton), Bishop, Gaughan, Fairbrother, Harrison, Quinn (B Dorrington), Walton, Garrod (Morgan), Altham, Williamson, Rudkin (Trippier). Sub not used: King.