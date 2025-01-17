Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fylde RFC are “definitely ready” for a return to action at Chester this Saturday after an unexpected four-week winter break.

The postponement of last weekend’s home clash with second-placed Lymm left them with a longer gap between National Two North fixtures than they would have liked after the 38-12 win at Preston Grasshoppers last time out.

Joint-head coach Chris Briers says his charges are champing at the bit as they seek a third straight win.

He told The Gazette: “It’s been a while and we’re definitely ready for a game.

Fylde RFC defeated Chester at the Woodlands in September Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

“The boys needed a break but last weekend wasn’t ideal and you want to get a game on.

“You never know what to expect when teams haven’t played for so long. You know they will be eager but will they be rusty?

“You hope the training we’ve managed to do will prevent that. We got them in for a session on January 2, which worked out well as we lost last Thursday’s session to the weather.

“The second half of the season becomes more congested now but hopefully we’re ready.”

The rearrangement of the Lymm game for February 22 means Fylde face 10 successive Saturday games before their next scheduled break at the end of March.

“Yes, it’s busy but a run like that didn’t used to be unusual,” added Briers.

“Until quite recently we played right through from the start of September until Christmas.”

Fourth-placed Fylde go into the second half of the campaign with a game in hand on the top three, but 17 points adrift of Sheffield in third.

Briers said: “We have discussions about the rest of the season but don’t set specific targets.

“It’s really just about being in the thick of it. If a couple of results go against the top teams or if you get a win against one of them, then things could start to happen but you just have to look after what you can control.”

Eighth-placed Chester were beaten 47-24 at the Woodlands in September and have lost their last three games, though they were all against top-five teams.

“They are a team who are gradually getting into their season,” said Briers.

“We can’t expect them to be just like they were at our place. We need to go there knowing they will have progressed.”