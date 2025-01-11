Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fylde RFC’s scheduled National Two North match against Lymm has become another victim of the recent freezing temperatures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clubs had been due to meet at the Woodlands on Saturday, only for the cold snap to intervene as it has done across the country.

A Fylde statement on Saturday morning said: “We are very sorry to announce that the National Two (North) game between Fylde and Lymm scheduled at the Woodlands today has been postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde RFC's coaching staff saw the first XV's return to action delayed Picture: Daniel Martino

“A pitch inspection was carried out by a National League referee at 08.30 this morning and the pitch was judged as unfit due to heavy frost and ice.

“A new date for the game will be announced in the coming days.”

The match should have been Fylde’s first of 2025 after the competition’s three-week break over the Christmas and New Year period.

They are due to play again next Saturday, when they travel to Chester.