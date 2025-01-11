Fylde RFC must wait another week to start their year
The clubs had been due to meet at the Woodlands on Saturday, only for the cold snap to intervene as it has done across the country.
A Fylde statement on Saturday morning said: “We are very sorry to announce that the National Two (North) game between Fylde and Lymm scheduled at the Woodlands today has been postponed.
“A pitch inspection was carried out by a National League referee at 08.30 this morning and the pitch was judged as unfit due to heavy frost and ice.
“A new date for the game will be announced in the coming days.”
The match should have been Fylde’s first of 2025 after the competition’s three-week break over the Christmas and New Year period.
They are due to play again next Saturday, when they travel to Chester.