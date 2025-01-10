Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fylde RFC’s first XV kick off their 2025 fixture list on Saturday with joint-head coach Alex Loney hoping they can beat Lymm as well as the cold weather.

Tomorrow’s clash at the Woodlands sees fourth host second in National Two North as Fylde look to back up last month’s wins over Wharfedale and Preston Grasshoppers.

Having trained once last week, Fylde’s players met up again on Tuesday before another scheduled session on Thursday night.

Loney said: “Training last week was always the plan with the way the season ended for the year.

Fylde RFC are preparing for their first game of the year after beating Preston Grasshoppers to end 2024 Picture: Daniel Martino

“We managed to get a session in last week and Tuesday’s session was fine, there were no (weather) concerns at all.

“Where I live, in Lancaster, it’s been minus two or minus three. We’ve had quite a bit of snow in Lytham but that’s kind of thawed out, so we’re hopeful there’ll be no issue on Saturday.”

December’s wins preserved Fylde’s fourth place and were an ideal way to head into the festive break.

Three weeks between matches have allowed players to recover, physically and mentally, as a new-look squad looks to build on a promising first half of the season.

As Loney admitted, that recovery time means a possible selection headache in terms of the weekend.

“The age profile of the squad is pretty good, so a lot of the lads are into their health and fitness,” he said.

“We had around 40 training across both squads on Tuesday, all of them looking really sharp and in good condition.

“At one point last year, we had 18 unavailable or injured but we’ve recruited really well and we’ve got good strength in depth.”

Whoever is chosen faces the task of defeating a Lymm team which beat Fylde 49-14 in September.

That was one of their 13 wins from 14 matches; an identical record to leaders Leeds Tykes and third-placed Sheffield as only one point separates the top three.

“Lymm at home is a hell of a game to come back to,” Loney recognised.

“At the time we played them, we didn’t know how good Lymm would be in terms of their consistency.

“If we get our game right, it’s not wrong to say we can beat any team – and I’m sure Lymm won’t be expecting they can just turn up and win.”