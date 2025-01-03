Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fylde RFC boss Alex Loney says successive victories have left his side in a strong position “to attack the second half of the season”.

The Woodlands club went into the winter break with a sixth straight derby win over Preston Grasshoppers since their local rivals returned to National Two North – and Fylde’s 38-12 away success was perhaps the most emphatic.

Joint-head coach Loney told The Gazette: “We were pleased to sign off for 2024 with back-to-back wins after that weird period when we lost two and had the Billingham game abandoned.

“It’s probably the most comfortable we’ve been in a derby. The consensus after the game in September (which Fylde edged 22-20) was that either side could have won it but this one was unequivocal and we were well on top.

Fylde went into the winter break with a sixth straight derby win over Preston Grasshoppers Picture: Daniel Martino

“They had their moments but, overall, we managed the game well, maintained possession for large periods and put some really good stuff together.

“These games are tight and you try to manage the emotions of the players and the influence of the crowd.

“We were in control for long periods and showed quality, and everyone who watched that game came away knowing we were the dominant team.”

It means Fylde have reached the halfway point of the season in fourth place, having won nine of their 13 games.

Loney would settle for that after losing two of the opening three, though Fylde ended the year 17 points behind third-placed Sheffield.

He added: “Yes, we’re happy but we aren’t up with the top three because we don’t deserve to be.

“We had two tough away games at the start (at top-three sides Sheffield and Lymm).

“Since then we’ve played poorly at Hull, but could still have won, and the Leeds game could have gone either way. Had we got those two over the line, we’d be bang in the mix.

“We can’t begrudge being fourth with a new squad and we’ve had some fantastic performances to attack the second half of the season.

“We want to get closer and put as much pressure on the top three as we can, though we would need a lot of consistency to close the gap.”

Scrum-half Ben Gould sealed a man-of-the-match performance against Hoppers with Fylde's final try and is gaining the upper hand in his duel with Alex Gaughan for the number nine shirt.

“It’s been close between Ben and Alex and still is,” said Loney. “They both have a lot of quality and want the starting shirt.

“Ben deserved the man of the match against Preston. His passing was clean, he was busy around the breakdown and he took his try well.

“Ben has the shirt at the moment and is playing well, but to say he’s our first-choice going forward would be wrong. Alex can push him and the scrum-half position is well contested.”

The derby win has been followed by a three-week break in the fixture schedule, though Fylde have agreed to hold a session this week before normal training resumes ahead of the visit of second-placed Lymm on January 11.

Loney explained: “We have more time off than usual this Christmas but the players are close and want to get back together.

“We felt a session this week would be good and then we’ll get back to normal next week, ready for Lymm.”

Winger Cam Smith missed the Hoppers game with a hamstring injury which forced him off early in the previous weekend’s win over Wharfedale.

Fylde hope he will be back for the New Year and Loney said: “Cam will see the medics and we don’t think he’ll be out for a crazy amount of time, but we have good players to step in.”