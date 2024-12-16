Patrick Bishop’s last-gasp kick saw Fylde claim victory after overturning a 22-point deficit from the first half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it was a cold and overcast day, there was nothing miserable about the game that unfolded on Saturday.

Wharfedale gave an early indicator as to how difficult an afternoon it would be for Fylde with a try after two minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been foiled by a try-saving tackle, Wharfedale crossed a matter of phases later as Elliot Stockton went over for a converted score.

Fylde players celebrate their victory against Wharfedale on Saturday Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Despite losing Cam Smith to an early injury, Fylde went close to bouncing back before a knock-on metres from the line – a sign of things to come in the first half.

Wharfedale extended their lead on the quarter-hour when their scrum – which rocked Fylde for much of the game – won a penalty which Rob Davidson converted.

Fylde’s second chance to open their account came minutes later, only for the ball to be held up on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, sharp passes from Wharfedale’s backs created a gap for Rian Hamilton to dive over in the corner for a converted try and a 17-point lead.

Sloppy Fylde play gifted Wharfedale possession, which ended with Hamilton again scoring in the corner to make it 22-0.

There was a glimmer of hope in the dying moments of the half as Wharfedale’s Jack Pinder was sent to the bin, but some strong words were needed.

Whatever was said seemed to pay off as Fylde began their comeback with Freddie Reader’s clever inside step leaving defenders grasping at thin air on his way to the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They crossed again when some clever footwork allowed Fylde into the opposition 22 before Ben Gould touched down a few phases later.

Just after the hour, Jordan Dorrington finished off his initial break with a try under the posts and – with all three tries converted – it left Fylde one point adrift at 22-21.

Five minutes later, they took the lead as Toby Harrison scored a bonus-point try and Bishop’s conversion put them 28-22 in front.

The game was not over as the visitors replied immediately, Harry Bullough going over to make the score 28-27 with 10 minutes to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those final 10 minutes started with constant scrum penalties ending in Fylde’s Corey Bowker being carded.

Wharfedale began to use their man advantage well and pressured Fylde, winning a 25-metre penalty in front of the posts, but Davidson hit the upright.

A second chance came his way a few minutes later and, this time, he made no mistake to leave Fylde 30-28 behind.

With only minutes left, it looked as though the visitors had won but a fine effort saw Fylde win a turnover just shy of the Wharfedale 22 in the dying seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That left Bishop with the job of winning the game as silence descended around him.

Despite that pressure being on his shoulders, the youngster struck the ball as straight as an arrow – clean through the posts – which resulted in the Woodlands erupting.

Fylde RFC: Bowker, Davis, Altham (Trippier), Walton, Garrod, Quinn (Parker), Harrison, Fairbrother, Gould, Bishop, Smith (Dorrington), Clayton, Stott, Turner, Reader. Not used: Rudkin, Morgan.

Wharfedale: Patchett (Dickinson), Stockdale (Collinson), Armstrong, Burton (Borrill), Stockton, Pinder (Weston 69), Fawcett, Beresford, Kaup-Samuels (Riddiough), Davidson, Bullock, Cicognini, Prell, Hamilton, Bullough.