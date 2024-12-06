Fylde RFC defeats show National Two North's competitive nature

By Andy Moore
Published 6th Dec 2024, 08:00 BST
Fylde RFC are “frustrated but not down” after successive narrow defeats and aim to return to winning ways at bottom club Billingham on Saturday (2.15pm).

The 22-17 Woodlands loss to second-placed Leeds Tykes in last weekend’s rearranged clash followed a two-point defeat at Hull.

Fylde’s joint-head coach, Chris Briers, says those games showed just how close and competitive National Two North is.

He told The Gazette: “It was a good, hard-fought battle against Leeds. Like the Hull game previously, it was one we could have won.

Fylde RFC aim to return to winning ways against Billingham on Saturday Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC
Fylde RFC aim to return to winning ways against Billingham on Saturday Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC
placeholder image
“It’s frustrating to come out on the wrong side of it but we aren’t down about it and we move on to the next one.

“Lymm are flying at the top and have had a really good first half to the season, but otherwise it’s very close.

“The majority of the sides can take each other on and the league is a good contest this season.”

Leeds were anxious to avenge the Woodlands defeat which proved so costly to their title hopes last season, but the visitors were hanging on at the end.

The Tykes scored most of their points while Fylde had players in the sinbin, including a penalty try.

Briers added: “Losing players wasn’t ideal, especially going down to 13, but we rode that period quite well and it was a game we could definitely have won.

“We started well, with good intent, and the players were up for the game, but a few too many penalties and mistakes have cost us.

“We had a try disallowed for offside, which didn’t look like it was, and we had those two lineouts close to their line at the end but they fronted up and stopped us.

“They would probably have got over anyway had they not been awarded the penalty try. They’d had a number of penalties prior to that and were driving for the line.”

Those back-to-back defeats, following six straight wins, have left fourth-placed Fylde 13 points behind Sheffield in third.

With Sheffield hosting Lymm on Saturday, Fylde will look to close the gap against a Billingham side who have lost their last five.

