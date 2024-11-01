Fylde RFC head into the season’s first break in a “confident and positive” mood as they prepare for the six-game run-in to Christmas.

Having lost two of this season’s first three National Two North fixtures, the Woodlands club can enjoy their weekend off on the back of five straight wins; the latest a 45-22 success at bottom club Tynedale.

They were caught cold early on in the North East but turned a 12-0 deficit into a 38-12 lead in what turned into a comfortable seven-try win.

Joint-head coach Chris Briers told The Gazette: “It was a good win after we started a bit shakily. We gifted them ball and gave them early opportunities.

Fylde RFC won at Tynedale last weekend Picture: Fylde RFC

“You can start slowly after a long away trip but we still felt confident at 12-0. We tightened up and things started to come together.

“We are now confident that we can cause teams problems if we get it right and we scored some good tries, some from set-pieces and some from multiple phases as well.”

Two of the tries came from Freddie Reader enjoying the attacking freedom of the full-back role, though Briers added: “Freddie can play in a variety of positions and he’s dangerous wherever you play him across the backline.

“We have good depth now across the backs. We could take Ben Turner off at half-time as a precaution because he was a bit under the weather, though he didn’t want to come off.”

Turner and the rest now have a break to recharge batteries ahead of the next block of three games.

That includes home fixtures against Otley – Fylde’s next opponents on November 9 – and unbeaten Leeds Tykes.

Briers said: “Had we not won on Saturday, we’d have been itching to play this weekend but now the mood is good and the lads will enjoy the break.

“I know we’ve got good momentum but it’s been a long run since the start of the season and it’s a good time to get bodies rested.

“That was the signing-off message to the players on Saturday – to rest up before the next block and then take it forward.”

The three teams above Fylde all won last weekend too, meaning the five-point gap between them and third-placed Sheffield remains, while Lymm and Leeds still boast 100 per cent records at the top after eight games.

“It’s still early days in terms of the league,” said Briers.

“There are a lot of close games, which show this league is far from done and dusted.

“Other teams are pushing the top two and we’re confident about facing Leeds in the next block of games – and confident we’ll be better next time we play Lymm.”