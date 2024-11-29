​Fylde RFC joint-head coach Alex Loney took the philosophical approach after seeing their planned weekend off brought forward by seven days.

Storm Bert meant the postponement of last Saturday’s scheduled National Two North clash against Leeds Tykes at the Woodlands.

It has been rearranged for tomorrow (3pm), which was originally due to be a free weekend before three consecutive matches in the run-up to Christmas.

Instead, the Fylde and Leeds players – along with Harrogate and Otley, as well as Sheffield Tigers and Hull – will be playing catch-up on the eight sides whose games got the green light a week ago.

“It wasn’t even a 50-50 decision,” Loney told The Gazette of Fylde’s call-off.

“The pitch was clearly unfit for play and there was standing water, so we followed the process and got a ref down to take a look – but I think it was a pretty quick decision.

“When you lose, as we did at Hull the week before, you want to get back on track but we’ve just had to wait another week instead.”

What does please the Fylde coaching team is that the game will be played at the first available opportunity.

“You don’t want to wait weeks or months to play the match,” Loney added.

“If we could have picked a time to get it played, it is this weekend.

“For us, Leeds and the other clubs, it’s just another game in the run-up to Christmas.

“It’s not an eight or nine-game stretch that we’re facing, it’s going to be pretty reasonable for the players.”

Fylde may field a slightly different squad to that named for last weekend’s match as they look to make it five wins from five at home.

Ten games into the season, they sit fourth in the table with a 10-point deficit to tomorrow’s visitors.

“I’m sure there will be a few changes,” Loney said of Fylde’s team.

“We’re doing well at home but you build your season around home form in any sport.

“We’re coming off a loss and let’s not overlook the fact Leeds are a top team and we’ve got to play well.

“If we aren’t performing close to our best, we won’t beat Leeds. If our performance level is right, we will give ourselves a chance.”