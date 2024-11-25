Fylde RFC’s postponed National Two North match against Leeds Tykes has been rearranged for this Saturday (3pm).

The two clubs had been due to meet at the Woodlands last Saturday, only for Storm Bert to intervene as it did elsewhere.

It meant the game was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, following an inspection by a National League referee that morning.

However, the National League has since confirmed the rescheduling of the match for the next free date.

That falls this weekend, which had been scheduled as a blank day in the programme ahead of the final three matches before Christmas and the New Year.

Announcing the new date, a club statement said: “Please encourage friends, relatives, work colleagues etc to support the game against one of the top clubs in the Division.

“We need to maintain the excellent crowd attendances at home games that we’ve experienced this season, positioning the Club as one of the best supported in National League Rugby.”

As well as Fylde-Leeds, two other matches will take place on Saturday as Harrogate host Otley and Sheffield Tigers welcome Hull.

Four games did get the green light last weekend as leaders Lymm made it 11 wins from 11 with victory over Wharfedale.

Sheffield climbed above Leeds into second thanks to their defeat of Preston Grasshoppers, while Chester moved into the top six with victory over Billingham.

The day’s other match ended with Tynedale taking a closely-fought encounter at Hull Ionians to climb above Hull and Billingham in the table.