Fylde RFC forward Tristan Woodman named in World Under-18 squad
Fylde RFC dual registration player Tristan Woodman has been selected for a squad of the world's best Under-18 players.
The openside flanker is among 23 global talents selected by NextGen for their World U18 squad.
The Sale Sharks Academy forward has played six National League games for Fylde this season, scoring four tries.
Most Popular
Fylde's Woodlands home is not new to Woodman, a former Mini-Junior at the club who attended AKS.
Woodman broke into the England Under-18 side last season and has gained his World U18 status after being named player of the tournament in the U18 Six Nations.
The only other Englishman in the world squad is Worcester Warriors lock Harvey Cuckson.