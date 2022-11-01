News you can trust since 1873
Fylde RFC forward Tristan Woodman named in World Under-18 squad

Fylde RFC dual registration player Tristan Woodman has been selected for a squad of the world's best Under-18 players.

By Andy Moore
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The openside flanker is among 23 global talents selected by NextGen for their World U18 squad.

The Sale Sharks Academy forward has played six National League games for Fylde this season, scoring four tries.

Tristan Woodman has scored four tries in six Fylde appearances

Fylde's Woodlands home is not new to Woodman, a former Mini-Junior at the club who attended AKS.

Woodman broke into the England Under-18 side last season and has gained his World U18 status after being named player of the tournament in the U18 Six Nations.

The only other Englishman in the world squad is Worcester Warriors lock Harvey Cuckson.

