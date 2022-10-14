The only team with maximum points after their first five National Two North games, leaders Fylde are rested for the second block of five which brings clashes with three top-five sides – Wharfedale and Sedgley Park as well as the Titans.

This season’s reduced fixture list means that next month will bring a second break in what was previously a relentless run of 16 successive Saturdays up to Christmas.

Tristan Woodman scored twice for Fylde against Blaydon Picture: NEIL CROSS

The strength of Fylde’s squad is enabling them to ring changes week-to-week as joint-head coach Briers told The Gazette, saying: “We have good competition in the team. We are in a position where we can rotate and try different things.

"Nobody is happy not to be playing but they understand that we want to try new things. It isn’t a case of players being dropped because they aren’t playing well.”

Tom Grimes had to settle for a place on the bench for his 100th Fylde game, the 42-7 home win over Blaydon a fortnight ago, and the winger responded with two tries.

Briers added: “I gave Tom man of the match because he was beating people with footwork and looked a level above. If being on the bench has that effect for him and others, then that’s brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another player to catch the eye with two tries in Fylde’s last outing was flanker Tristan Woodman, a former AKS pupil signed from Sale Sharks on dual registration.

Briers said: “I have been impressed with Tristan, who is a product of the Fylde Mini-Juniors and has come to us for a first taste of men’s rugby.

“Tristan is athletic, has pace and can get into positions to score tries.

“It’s a big step up from age-grade rugby, particularly playing in the forwards, but he’s learning well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde return to the fray with a two-point lead over Sedgley, the only other unbeaten side.

Tomorrow’s third-placed hosts Rotherham suffered their only defeat at Hull Ionians, who have climbed to fourth.