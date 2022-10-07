No resting on laurels at Fylde

“We may even up the intensity in training,” joint-head coach Chris Briers told The Gazette, “and use the break to get more into the players' legs.

“But it's really about building on what we've already started. We tend not to be reactionary in coaching but keep on working on things we could get better at.”

Fylde scored eight tries against Blaydon and are averaging over 40 points a game

Tough taskmaster Briers always sees room for improvement, even though Fylde have earned their rest after scoring more than 200 points already in National Two North, averaging above 40 per game.

They maintained that average with Saturday's 42-7 victory against a winless Blaydon side at the Woodlands.

Fylde have a two-point lead at the top after Sedgley Park, the only other club with five wins to their name, missed out on a bonus point for the second time last weekend. They were restricted to two tries in an 18-10 home win over Hull Ionians.

“Yes, we're really pleased with the way our season has gone so far,” added Briers. “Our play was a bit disjoined at times but we can't complain with eight tries.

“We started the game really well, with some good tries and good set-piece play.

“Defensively we were solid but we were a bit disappointed with the try we conceded.

“It was just a lapse in concentration but with the way the game was going it was easy to switch off. When you take such a comfortable foothold on the game, your play can become a little loose.”

The reduction in the National League campaign from 30 games to 26 has enabled organisers to give players more breaks over the course of the season.

And whereas the first half of the season has traditionally brought matches every Saturday from early September until Christmas, there are now two weekends off in autumn – the second is next month.

This weekend's break may be welcome for Fylde ahead of a second block of five games which includes matches against Rotherham Titans (their next opponents in South Yorkshire a week tomorrow), Wharfedale and Sedgley – the clubs who currently make up the top four.

But Briers has mixed feelings and added: ”As a player I used to think it was a really long slog playing every week up to Christmas but as a coach I'm not so sure.