Fylde are determined to halt their losing streak, finish the National Two North season strongly and reaffirm their status as “a top team in this league”.

That’s the vow of joint-head coach Alex Loney as Fylde prepare for Saturday’s home clash with former leaders Lymm (2.30pm), who have also hit a sticky patch since the turn of the year.

Fylde’s run of three straight losses includes away defeats to bottom two Billingham and Harrogate, whose 27-24 win on Saturday avenged a 61-14 hammering at the Woodlands.

Unlike previous defeats, Fylde weren’t chasing the game after a slow start – they scored first and led at half-time in North Yorkshire.

Fylde captain Toby Harrison returned to the bench against Harrogate Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

However, Loney told the Gazette: “We wanted to start well and get scoreboard pressure but it was a similar story to the last few weeks – struggling to be consistent for long enough and making too many errors.

“I’d be more worried if we were being blown away. The last two games, we’ve lost by three and four points and we could have won them both.

“When you get a few losses, you do get more edgy but we’re pretty clear on the fixes we need to make.

“The players are not getting down or pointing the finger but we all desperately want a complete performance.

“You can’t just expect things to change, though. We have to focus on what makes us tick and show that on the field against Lymm. It’s a game we know we can win.”

The Cheshire side are immediately above Fylde in third place, although 19 points separate the teams.

Having defeated Fylde 49-14 at home earlier in the season, Lymm have lost their last two and went down 31-7 at Otley on Saturday.

Loney added: “They have probably lost their chance of the title unless something drastic happens and we’ve been out of the mix at the top for a while.

“We want to end the season strongly and be considered a top team in this league. That means we need to win games and we’re confident we can.”

Injuries have been a factor in Fylde’s recent slump and the return of captain Toby Harrison to a strong bench was a welcome sight at Harrogate.

“The squad is getting back to full health and we are getting back to the position of leaving good players out,” Loney said.

“We had some really good players in the Hawks’ team at the weekend.

“Toby has had another top season and it’s good to have him back for the rest of it.”

However, prolific scorer Pat Bishop has left the club to forge a new career in London and Lucas Atherton filled the fly-half shirt at Harrogate.

Loney added: “Pat left us after the Sheffield Tigers game and he did so with our best wishes. We were planning for it and the show goes on.

“We understand that players have professional careers but they know the club is always there should they want to return.

“Lucas is one of the playmakers and we have good options. He started a few games early in the season but has been in and out since, with Pat being our ‘go-to’ number 10.

“Whoever plays well for the rest of the season will get the minutes.”