Fylde boss Alex Loney was disappointed by their “below-par” performance at Billingham last weekend – but insists “we are not fazed by going away”.

Five of Fylde’s six National Two North defeats this season have come away from the Woodlands and their joint-head coach admits they were second-best in the 39-17 defeat on Teesside.

Loney told The Gazette: “We don’t have a different mindset when we play away but that mindset has to be right.

“It’s just a really tight league and you have to play properly to get results at home or away. It’s about preparation, mentality and consistency.

Patrick Bishop will be leaving Fylde to take up a job in London Picture: Daniel Martino

“We have had some good wins away, including an unequivocal performance at Preston, but Billingham deserved their victory and we are disappointed that we didn’t perform.

“We did get into the lead at half-time but the first half was not vintage and, if you look at the whole performance, we were below-par.

“They came out with a real intensity, were physical and carried a threat. They took their chances well and scrapped for everything,

“We didn’t quite get to where we needed to be on a mental or technical level.”

Fylde were once more hit by injuries, with another change at hooker, captain Toby Harrison again absent along with deputy David Fairbrother, and fly-half Patrick Bishop limping off.

Loney added: “We could talk about who wasn’t available but we’ve had a lot of success with a bigger squad this season. We have lads who want opportunities and first-team minutes.

“We felt the team at Billingham was more than good enough to get a result and they had our confidence.

“We’ve had a crazy couple of weeks but we will have plenty of players coming back soon. That includes Toby, though this weekend could be too soon for him.”

Saturday’s visitors are Sheffield Tigers (3pm), against whom Fylde recorded one of this season’s three away wins (33-26 in October).

“They are a club I massively respect,” said Loney. “They have been in the league a long time and can beat anyone on their day.

“They started slowly but have improved and are a quality side. They will come with a lot of confidence and we have to get it right.”

Fylde supporters will be hoping they haven’t seen the last of Bishop, who will shortly leave the club he joined only last summer to take up a job in London.

“It’s disappointing to lose Patrick because he’s fitted in really well and was just the player we wanted,” said Loney.

“He took a knock at Billingham and could possibly have carried on, but we want to look after our players.

“He’s a bright and ambitious young man, who has a good opportunity in London.

“It’s sad to see him leave but our door is always open and we know the club has a special place for him.”