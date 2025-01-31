Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An injury-hit Fylde RFC side pleased boss Chris Briers with their response to defeat at Chester – though last Saturday’s 31-27 home win over Hull Ionians was another close encounter.

Fylde saw a 19-0 lead overturned at the Woodlands, but recovered to complete a National Two North double over the Humberside club.

It got them back on track after the 25-19 loss at Chester and joint-head coach Briers told The Gazette: “We started really well but they had a period at the back end of the first half when they came back into it.

“Their set-piece was strong but we gave away a lot of penalties and invited them back in.

Fylde RFC defeated Hull Ionians at the Woodlands last time out Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

“It was definitely a good response to Chester and some of our play in the first 20 minutes was exciting to watch, but we didn’t keep it going and gave them opportunities.

“They have sharp players and are a capable team, and if you give them too many chances they will break you down.

“It was a close game but their last try makes it look closer than it was – the game was won by then.”

Fylde’s flying start included two tries from winger Ben Turner, who earned a place in the National League team of the week.

“Ben has been putting the performances in and hasn’t always had tries to show for it,” Briers said. “He has been working hard and I’m happy with him.”

Fylde were forced into changes for the game, with captain Toby Harrison sidelined and hooker Sam Parker also nursing an injury sustained at Chester.

Briers added: “We have taken a few knocks in recent weeks but it could have been worse – some of the players are better off than we first thought.

“Toby was out with a knee knock, which is nothing too serious. Sam took a bang to his hand but we’re hoping that isn’t too major after he missed a spell at the start of the season.”

This Saturday brings a rearranged trip to Billingham (2.15pm) for a fixture abandoned at half-time because of Storm Darragh last month.

The Teesside club are still bottom of the table but have started 2025 impressively, beating Hull and losing by just six points away to leaders Leeds Tykes last weekend.

“They were ahead at half-time against us and we can’t take them lightly,” said Briers.

“They were well up for it that day in the storm and I’m sure they will be again.

“The officials made the right decision to abandon that game. Besides the issues of player safety, the referee couldn’t see straight and his assistants couldn’t hear him through their mics because of the wind.”