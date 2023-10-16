Fylde hockey round-up: Late agony for ladies' first team
Looking to make it four straight wins, Fylde were 1-0 up with three minutes to go before Newcastle converted two late penalty corners to claim three points.
Fylde went ahead as a clear opportunity out was blocked, leading to a penalty stroke which Flo Zappulla converted.
A number of Newcastle penalty corners at the end of the first half were defended before a much closer second period.
Chances for Frankie Sinclair-Bruce went begging before Newcastle’s pressure told late on.
The seconds drew 1-1 with Didsbury Greys 1 in North West Women’s Division One, Emma Savidge with the Fylde goal.
Division Two North saw the thirds beaten 5-3 by Penrith 1 with Kelly Windows, Anna Vavoso and Issy Gut scoring.
The fourths stayed top of Division Four North (Central) after a 1-1 draw with their Garstang counterparts
Leah Richmond had given Fylde the lead, converting Eve Clarkson’s strong hit, but they were pegged back in the second half.
In the same division, a young Fylde 5 team lost 2-1 at Lancaster and Morecambe’s seconds.
Seeking a first win of the season, Fylde fell behind before getting back on terms through Hollie Twose.
However, Lancaster and Morecambe scored again in the second half though Fylde displayed exceptional determination.
The men drew 2-2 against Lancaster and Morecambe 2 in North West Men’s Division Four North.
Fylde scored on their first attack, Richard Clarke scoring from a tight angle after Luke Hitchen’s initial shot was stopped.
Lancaster and Morecambe soon showed their skills, attacking down the left and causing problems in winning a few short corners.
One of them ended with the ball beling slipped at the top end of the D with a straight strike enough for them to equalise.
Having seen another effort go wide, Fylde retook the lead when Nigel Sadler was found in space and he calmly flicked the ball over the keeper.
Both teams attacked during the second half with Lancaster and Morecambe equalising midway through.
Sadler was denied by the keeper, while Hitchen and Peter Latimer saw shots go wide as honours ended even.