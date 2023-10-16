Two late goals saw Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team beaten 2-1 by Newcastle University 1 in their Vitality Women’s Conference North meeting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Looking to make it four straight wins, Fylde were 1-0 up with three minutes to go before Newcastle converted two late penalty corners to claim three points.

Fylde went ahead as a clear opportunity out was blocked, leading to a penalty stroke which Flo Zappulla converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of Newcastle penalty corners at the end of the first half were defended before a much closer second period.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' fourth team Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Chances for Frankie Sinclair-Bruce went begging before Newcastle’s pressure told late on.

The seconds drew 1-1 with Didsbury Greys 1 in North West Women’s Division One, Emma Savidge with the Fylde goal.

Division Two North saw the thirds beaten 5-3 by Penrith 1 with Kelly Windows, Anna Vavoso and Issy Gut scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourths stayed top of Division Four North (Central) after a 1-1 draw with their Garstang counterparts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leah Richmond had given Fylde the lead, converting Eve Clarkson’s strong hit, but they were pegged back in the second half.

In the same division, a young Fylde 5 team lost 2-1 at Lancaster and Morecambe’s seconds.

Seeking a first win of the season, Fylde fell behind before getting back on terms through Hollie Twose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Lancaster and Morecambe scored again in the second half though Fylde displayed exceptional determination.

The men drew 2-2 against Lancaster and Morecambe 2 in North West Men’s Division Four North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde scored on their first attack, Richard Clarke scoring from a tight angle after Luke Hitchen’s initial shot was stopped.

Lancaster and Morecambe soon showed their skills, attacking down the left and causing problems in winning a few short corners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of them ended with the ball beling slipped at the top end of the D with a straight strike enough for them to equalise.

Having seen another effort go wide, Fylde retook the lead when Nigel Sadler was found in space and he calmly flicked the ball over the keeper.

Both teams attacked during the second half with Lancaster and Morecambe equalising midway through.