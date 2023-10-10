News you can trust since 1873
Fylde hockey round-up: Firsts' stunning start to the season

Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team made it three wins from three in the Vitality Women’s Conference North with a 1-0 victory at Bowdon 2.
By Peter Latimer
Published 10th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST
A match between two teams unbeaten after the first fortnight saw Bowdon start the better before Fylde grew in confidence.

Having seen a goal disallowed, they led at half-time as Keira Tomes tapped in at the back post.

Though Fylde dominated the second half, keeper Karen Wells made an excellent reaction save to ensure victory with Fylde still to concede a goal this season.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' first team Picture: Fylde Hockey ClubFylde Hockey Club's ladies' first team Picture: Fylde Hockey Club
Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' first team Picture: Fylde Hockey Club
There was also victory for Fylde 2, as they won 5-1 at Kendal in North West Women’s Division One.

Having seen Chelsea Atkinson and Frankie Margerison both hit the post, as well as some good saves from the Kendal keeper, Fylde then fell behind.

There wasn’t any panic, however, as Atkinson equalised before Jade Mottley saw Fylde in front.

Atkinson netted again to make it 3-1 at half-time, after which she completed her hat-trick and Margerison scored Fylde’s fifth.

There was a first win of the season for Fylde 3 as they defeated Carlisle 2 4-1 in North West Women’s Division Two North.

A strong Fylde team took the lead through Aimee Perruzza, only for Carlisle to get back on terms.

Fiona Quarmby made it 2-1 at half-time, after which Anna Vavoso and Issy Gut wrapped up the win.

An inter-club match in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) saw the fourths run out 4-1 winners against the fifths.

Having gone behind to Leah Richmond’s first-half goal, the fifths levelled through Hermione Edwards.

Although the fifths fought hard, the fourths found the net a further three times – all of them scored by Richmond – to win an entertaining match.

The Development squad drew 1-1 with their Garstang counterparts in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).

A deflected strike put Garstang ahead before Bella Coupe-Carroll scored the equaliser in her first match.

The men’s first away game of the season saw them win 8-0 at Garstang in North West Men’s Division Four North.

Chris Blackburn (2), Phil Hope, Luke Hitchen and captain Richard Clarke made it 5-0 at half-time before Hope scored twice to complete his hat-trick with Clarke also on target.

