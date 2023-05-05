News you can trust since 1873
Fylde Hockey Club girls are North-West champions

The Under-12 girls at Fylde Hockey Club are now North West champions.

By Andy Moore
Published 5th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Fylde’s final road trip of season

The team from the Mill Farm-based club won six of their seven games in the In2Hockey regional finals, drawing the other, and didn’t concede a goal in the whole tournament.

Coach Phil Hope said of the 10 players in his squad: ”I’m so proud of them, they were amazing.”

Fylde Hockey Club's Under-12 girls have reached the national In2Hockey finalsFylde Hockey Club's Under-12 girls have reached the national In2Hockey finals
Fylde Hockey Club's Under-12 girls have reached the national In2Hockey finals
Fylde now progress to the national finals in Nottingham on Sunday, alongside seven other regional champions.

Fylde’s group also contains Cambridge City, Morpeth and Surbiton. The other clubs involved are Beeston, Hazelmere, Isca and Knole Park.

The title-winning players are: Sophia Appleyard, Sadie Atkinson, Emily Finney, Jenay Gucver, Hollie Guthrie, Hattie Mustoe, Lauren Mayor, Olivia Windows, Alyssa Woodman and Camilla Wyles.

