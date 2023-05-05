Fylde Hockey Club girls are North-West champions
The Under-12 girls at Fylde Hockey Club are now North West champions.
The team from the Mill Farm-based club won six of their seven games in the In2Hockey regional finals, drawing the other, and didn’t concede a goal in the whole tournament.
Coach Phil Hope said of the 10 players in his squad: ”I’m so proud of them, they were amazing.”
Fylde now progress to the national finals in Nottingham on Sunday, alongside seven other regional champions.
Fylde’s group also contains Cambridge City, Morpeth and Surbiton. The other clubs involved are Beeston, Hazelmere, Isca and Knole Park.
The title-winning players are: Sophia Appleyard, Sadie Atkinson, Emily Finney, Jenay Gucver, Hollie Guthrie, Hattie Mustoe, Lauren Mayor, Olivia Windows, Alyssa Woodman and Camilla Wyles.