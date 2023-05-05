The team from the Mill Farm-based club won six of their seven games in the In2Hockey regional finals, drawing the other, and didn’t concede a goal in the whole tournament.

Coach Phil Hope said of the 10 players in his squad: ”I’m so proud of them, they were amazing.”

Fylde Hockey Club's Under-12 girls have reached the national In2Hockey finals

Fylde now progress to the national finals in Nottingham on Sunday, alongside seven other regional champions.

Fylde’s group also contains Cambridge City, Morpeth and Surbiton. The other clubs involved are Beeston, Hazelmere, Isca and Knole Park.

