Hockey: Final Fylde road trip of season ends in defeat and long-awaited wins for Lytham St Annes

Fylde soon fell behind but hit back as Bo Madden and Flor Zappulla ran strongly through the midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their pressure paid off in the second half, when Lucy Woods equalised from a short corner.

Fylde Ladies have one game to play in their Vitality Conference North season

Fylde won many more of these but couldn't score again and Pendle bagged the winner on the breakaway in the final quarter.

Madden's hard work and skilful runs saw her named player of the match for Fylde, who could climb from their current seventh place with victory in Saturday's final match at home to Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde Men ended their North West Three North season with a 5-2 defeat at Kirkby Lonsdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They trailed 2-1 at half-time, Ben Mortimer having pulled one back from a penalty corner.

Two green cards and a yellow didn't help Fylde's cause, though Paul Atherton scored a last-minute consolation goal.

Fylde remain eighth, finishing outside the relegation zone on goal difference thanks to Keswick 2 also losing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde 2's promotion hopes in NW Women's Division One ended with 5-2 defeat by Formby in their final home fixture.

The visitors pressed well to lead 3-0 at half-time and closed out the victory, though Chelsea Atkinson scored two late goals for Fylde. Fylde are fourth going into Saturday's final game at Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players stepped up from teams below to ensure Fylde 3's closing NW Two North fixture away to Kirkby Stephen 2 went ahead and they earned a 1-1 draw.

Lauren Appleyard was strong and Issy Gut tackled superbly on debut, though the hosts led at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde upped their game in the second half, no-one more so than scorer Amy Carter, but they couldn't force a winner.

A fantastic save by Heather Appleyard in the final seconds secured the point as Fylde finish third.

Jess Egan was outstanding for Fylde 4 in their 9-0 home defeat by Southport in NW Three North (Central).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde, who can't now escape the bottom two, end their season away to mid-table Lancaster 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde 5 ended their Four North (Central) season on a high with a 2-0 home victory over Lancaster 3.

The visitors are fighting relegation and started strongly in a goalless first half.

Kayt Raynor stepped up to score Fylde's first goal for six weeks and Rosa Leill sealed a first win in almost four months.

Lancaster refused to give up but Dani Howarth was outstanding in goal, saving a last-minute penalty stroke with the help of a post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The senior men's and ladies' teams at Lytham St Annes Hockey Club both celebrated victory in their final home game of the season.

It was the ladies' first win all season in the North West Premier Division, Emily Adams opening the scoring from a short corner after LSA had started on the back foot against Kirkby Stephen.

They had to defend strongly after half-time, with Grace Reddy prominent, and Yasmin Torres doubled the lead with a reverse flick over the keeper's head.

The visitors refused to give up and pulled one back, though some fine saves by Emily Peacock helped LSA hold out for victory in an excellent team effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ladies seemed to inspire the men, who watched their victory before earning a 3-1 win over Oxton 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An early Will Dowbiggin goal gave Lytham momentum and they doubled the lead with Aaron Copeland's excellent solo goal.

Joe Craig kept Oxton at bay with some good saves and Andy Copeland swept home LSA's third before half-time from a short corner.

The visitors piled on pressure in the second half but were restricted to one goal from a penalty flick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This fifth win of the season comes too late to save Lytham from the bottom two and they are seven points behind an Oxton side who are immediately above them.