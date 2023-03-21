Hockey: Fylde Women held by Timperley as LSA Men's fight for survival goes to wire

Fylde impressed but couldn't make the breakthrough as the first half of this mid-table clash ended goalless.

Player of the match Pru Lindsey put them ahead but Timperley soon equalised from a penalty corner.

Fylde Hockey Club's first team have two matches left in their National Conference League North season

Fylde piled on pressure and Hannah Cook's deflected goal put them back in front at the end of the third quarter.

But Fylde rued missed opportunities as Timperley equalised from a rare counter-attack.

The Fylde senior men's team conceded five against second-placed Kendal for the second time this season in North West Three North.

Two down at half-time, Fylde quickly conceded two more before rallying but could not prevent a 5-0 defeat.

Fylde are outside the relegation zone on goal difference heading into Saturday's final game at Kirkby Lonsdale.

Fylde Ladies' 2 climbed to third in North West Division One with a 2-1 victory away to Brooklands Poynton 2.

Emma Savidge opened the scoring and Fylde looked for a second only for the hosts to equalise.

However, the visitors earned back-to-back short corners in the final minute and made the second count, EJ Dunkerley setting up Sally Livesey for the winner.

Fylde 3 lost 7-4 at home to the Penrith first team in NW Two North but made a match of it having trailed 3-0 after 20 minutes.

Anna Vavoso burst through for two goals to make it 3-2 at half-time, and although Penrith scored next, Jade Motley again cut the gap to one goal. The visitors pulled clear before Kirtika Saravana scored Fylde's third from Laura Arts' pass.

Fylde 4 lost 4-0 at home to an experienced Brooklands senior team, who stand second in NW Three North (Central).

Fylde 5 were good value for a goalless draw away to Windermere in NW Four North (Central), where Soraya Rigby was unlucky to hit a post.

Fylde 6 ended an encouraging season with a 4-1 defeat away to the Brookfield development squad.

Nikki Richmond equalised but Brookfield were back in front by half-time and made their experience count, though Grace Lord made some fine saves and Megan Hartley-Smith impressed on debut.

Fylde Men's 2 were hit by a second successive cancellation because Garstang could not raise a side.

​​Lytham St Annes Hockey Club captain Emily Adams made a rare appearance in goal and was player of the match in the 9-0 defeat away to leaders Bowdon 2.

Beaten 11-0 last time these sides met in the North West Premier Division, LSA were soon two down but some fantastic Adams saves restricted them to two more by half-time.

LSA enjoyed some pressure and attacking opportunities in the second half, as Ruby Hodgkinson and Jess Mason passed the ball well, but Bowdon added further goals despite more Adams heroics.

LSA 2 lost their home derby with Preston 3-1 in North West Three North (Central).

Preston took an early lead and were two up at half-time following a deflection off a defender.

Lytham spent more of the second half in the Preston half but conceded a third as they pushed forward. Rachel Gibbs scored the late consolation.

Lytham St Annes Men were beaten 4-2 by Welsh team Clwb Hoci Eirias on the warmest hockey day of the year.

Three goals down after 15 minutes, LSA hit back as Will Dowbiggin fired into the bottom left corner, then Adam Dixon's penalty flick made it 3-2 in this North West Division Two encounter.

However, tiredness set in and LSA conceded a fourth amid a flurry of cards in an ill-tempered game.