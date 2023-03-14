Fylde lost 3-1 at home to Vitality Women’s Conference North leaders Wakefield, who converted an early penalty corner.

Pru Lindsay won a penalty flick, which was saved, and Wakefield hit back with their second goal before half-time.

A third followed before Flor Zappulla pulled one back with a reverse hit in the final quarter. Bo Madden’s defending and distribution saw her named player of the game.

Fylde Men lost too, visiting Garstang in North West Three North for what is usually a closely-contested game, but they lost 4-1.

Fylde were forced into late changes and were soon 2-0 down to well-drilled hosts, who added a third after half-time.

The visitors struggled for creativity but pulled a goal back when Martin Hayes beat the keeper at his near post. Garstang added a fourth despite top defending by Ben Mortimer and player of the match Danny Taylor.

Fylde 2 lost a close clash, 2-1 at home to Carlisle’s first team in NW Women’s Division One. Behind at half-time, Fylde equalised when Emma Savidge finished a fine passing move.

Both sides had chances but Carlisle scored the winner despite some amazing saves by Katie Barker.

Fylde 3 praised the bravery and commitment of goalkeeper Heather Appleyard after their 5-2 win at Wigton in NW Two North.

Natalie Smith and Amy Carter gave the visitors a two-goal lead, only for Wigton to score twice in five minutes before half-time. However, Smith scored a superb second before two Lali Atherton goals sealed the win.

Fylde 4 lost 4-1 to Leyland and Chorley’s senior side at Buckshaw Village. Hoping to build on the previous weekend’s win in NW Three North (Central), Fylde trailed 1-0 at half-time.

It was four before Beth Wolstenholme pulled one back from Jess Egan’s pass. Fylde played better than the score suggests and Sophia Murray was player of the match.

Fylde 5 lost to the only goal in the second half away to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 3 in NW Four North (Central) despite pushing for an equaliser. The mother-daughter pairs of Dawn and Amiee Perruzza and Liz Johnson and Melissa Johnson Parker linked up well.

Fylde 6 were two up at half-time away to a Leyland and Chorley Development side and went on to win 5-0.