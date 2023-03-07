A Fylde team including new faces were up for the challenge and their early pressure was rewarded when Dawn Child scored from Flor Zappulla's perfect cross.

Sefton equalised while Fylde were down to 10 players and the visitors came close to regaining the lead from a goal-line scramble before half-time.

​Fylde Under-14s are through to the England Hockey Championships final Picture: FYLDE HC

Fylde found themselves behind from a penalty corner but equalised from a well-rehearsed one of their own by Lucy Woods, Child scoring her second with a deflection.

Fylde withstood late pressure to secure a point, captain Anya Jackson making some outstanding saves.

Fylde Men drew 2-2 with Lancaster and Morecambe in NW Three North thanks to goals from short corners by Steve Whitley and Paul Atherton.

Fylde 2 twice equalised at Preston 5 in NW Four North through Phil Weir and Rob Jepson but the home side scored a later winner.

Third-placed Fylde Ladies 2 lost by the only goal away to Wilmslow in NW Division One, though Chelsea Atkinson led the forward line well.

Katie Barker's great saves kept the first half goalless and Beth Ridsdale ran strongly.

Charlotte Lavin made a strong debut for Fylde 3 in their 1-1 home draw with Lancaster and Morecambe in NW Two North.

Kirtika Saravanan gave Fylde the lead but they couldn't add a vital second and Lancaster equalised despite hard work at the back by Daniella Howarth and player of the match Poppy Chester.

Fylde 4 boosted their hopes of catching third-bottom Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 2 by defeating them 5-1 in NW Three North (Central). Despite dominating play, Fylde had to wait almost until half-time to break the deadlock with Abbie Warburton's superb reverse-stick strike.

Beth Wolstenholme doubled the lead on her attacking debut, the outstanding Katie Leil made it three and then player of the match Fiona Quarmby scored twice.

Fylde 5 lost 3-0 away to second-placed Longridge 2 in NW Four North (Central), despite determined play from Louise Eastham, Summer Holroyd and Sophie Rawlinson.

Fylde 6 came from behind to beat a Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern Development side 4-2. Sophie Wareing's shot was deflected in by debutant Leah Richmond and Hollie Whiteside made it 2-1 at half-time before two Rosie Leil goals sealed it.

Fylde Under-14s are through to the England Hockey Championships tier 2 final after beating Chester 2-1 and Alderley Edge 3-0. Anna Vavoso scored in both games, with strong displays by Amelia Hatton, Ruby Cosgrove, Emily Greenwood and Philippa Hancock in goal.

​A switch of home venue from AKS to Ansdell didn't change Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's fortunes as the Ladies lost 6-1 to fourth-placed Lancaster in the North West Premier Division.

The visitors attacked strongly down the middle and were 3-0 up at half-time.

LSA improved after the break as Minnie Robertson and player of the match Georgia Perkins ran strongly, and Emily Adams pulled one back before the goalkeeper could move.

Lancaster scored three more despite some great saves by Emily Peacock.

LSA 2 gave an improved performance against second-placed Garstang in NW Three North (Central) but were on the wrong end of a 5-2 scoreline.

The hosts scored early and went three goals up before Jade Yarwood pulled one back from a Francesca Beeby short corner.

LSA tired in the second half but Yarwood's second goal provided some late consolation.

The LSA senior men’s team couldn't build on the previous week's win as they lost 4-2 at home to Golborne in NW Division Two.

LSA started confidently and opened the scoring through Copeland senior after Dixon's effort hit a post.

But the visitors soon equalised and continued to take their chances, extending a 2-1 half-time lead to 4-1 before a late consolation goal.

Golborne were shown a red card and LSA were reduced to nine players for a spell in a fractious second half.