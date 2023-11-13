Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Ladies fight back as men suffer first defeat
Looking to get back to winning ways, Fylde began Saturday’s match at Mill Farm by conceding two sloppy goals in the first quarter.
They responded with Dawn Child pulling a goal back before levelling through Olivia Merrick’s reverse stick finish.
Harrogate kept plugging away and retook the lead, only for Grace Tomlinson to score again for Fylde.
Fylde 2 also drew 3-3 against Wilmslow 1 in North West Women’s Division One.
Emma Savidge gave Fylde the lead inside seven minutes before Wilmslow’s pace and skill brought them two goals and the lead.
A further goal came after half-time but Fylde rallied with Frankie Margerison and Olivia John-Haslam levelling matters.
There was a 2-0 loss for Fylde 3 at Lancaster University 1 in North West Women’s Division Two North.
Facing the league leaders, Fylde were unable to take their early chances before falling behind by half-time.
Despite working hard in the second half, Fylde conceded another goal but produced an excellent performance.
North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) saw Fylde 4 draw 0-0 at Lancaster and Morecambe 2.
It was a battling performance from Fylde, who saw Sophie Slawson impress in goal.
Fylde 5 lost 2-1 at Lancaster 3 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).
Bethany Baines scored the goal for Fylde, whose display merited a draw.
There was a 4-1 win for Fylde 6 Development over Lancaster and Morecambe 3 in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).
Jasmine Stirrup and Leah Richmond found the goal as did Hollie Guthrie (2), the youngest player yet to start a senior match.
However, the men’s unbeaten start in North West Men’s Division Four North ended with a 2-1 loss at Brookfield Development.
Fylde started brightly, taking the lead via Luke Hope’s deflection.
Brookfield came back into the game, equalising when a shot found a gap between goalkeeper Craig Nutter and the post.
Though Fylde continued to have more of the possession, they were thwarted in their search for another goal.
Their defence kept Brookfield at bay until the last minute when they scored from a penalty corner.