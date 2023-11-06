News you can trust since 1873
Fylde Hockey Club round-up: First team's road Leeds to heavy defeat

Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team lost 5-0 in their Vitality Women’s Conference North match at Leeds on Saturday.
By Peter Latimer
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Having been relegated from Division One North last season, Leeds had only lost one game so far – against Pendle, the league leaders.

Leeds led through a well-worked penalty corner deflection before making it 2-0 as Fylde failed to clear a loose ball properly.

Defensive errors brought two more goals before a penalty stroke completed the scoring.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' first team Picture: Fylde Hockey ClubFylde Hockey Club's ladies' first team Picture: Fylde Hockey Club
Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' first team Picture: Fylde Hockey Club
First team battles back

Fylde 2 lost 3-2 at Preston 1 in North West Women’s Division One.

They started strongly but fell behind to a fast counter-attack in the first 10 minutes.

Two more goals followed but Fylde battled to the end and scored through Olivia-John Haslam and Amelia Hatton.

There was a 6-5 win for Fylde 3 against Chorley Phoenix 1 in North West Women’s Division Two North.

Fiona Quarmby gave them an early lead before Chorley quickly levelled.

Anna Vavoso, Sophia Murray and Kelly Windows also scored as Fylde trailed 5-4 at half-time.

They levelled through Charlotte Lavin before Murray scored a late winner.

There was a 1-0 loss for Fylde 4 at Southport 2 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).

The play was fairly even but Southport scored with a short corner routine.

Fylde responded with an outstanding performance but they were unable to level before the final whistle.

Fylde 5 were beaten 5-1 by Preston 3 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).

Beth Baines scored the Fylde goal, converting a penalty corner.

Fylde 6 Development drew 1-1 in their North West Women’s Division Five North (Central) match with Brookfield 2

Fylde took the lead through Leah Richmond before Brookfield levelled late on with a deflection from a penalty corner.

North West Men’s Division Four North saw Fylde Men win 4-3 at Clitheroe Blackburn Northern Development to continue their unbeaten run.

Fylde started strongly, opening the scoring through Phil Hope, before a Blackburn counter-attack enabled them to level.

Richard Clarke’s deflection restored Fylde’s lead before Luke Hitchen dribbled past Blackburn’s runners and flicked home a third goal.

The second half was a tough fight with Blackburn managing to score a couple of goals.

However, Clarke’s through ball to Harry Marsh brought a winning goal with a fine reverse effort giving the keeper no chance.

