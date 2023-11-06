Fylde Hockey Club round-up: First team's road Leeds to heavy defeat
Having been relegated from Division One North last season, Leeds had only lost one game so far – against Pendle, the league leaders.
Leeds led through a well-worked penalty corner deflection before making it 2-0 as Fylde failed to clear a loose ball properly.
Defensive errors brought two more goals before a penalty stroke completed the scoring.
Fylde 2 lost 3-2 at Preston 1 in North West Women’s Division One.
They started strongly but fell behind to a fast counter-attack in the first 10 minutes.
Two more goals followed but Fylde battled to the end and scored through Olivia-John Haslam and Amelia Hatton.
There was a 6-5 win for Fylde 3 against Chorley Phoenix 1 in North West Women’s Division Two North.
Fiona Quarmby gave them an early lead before Chorley quickly levelled.
Anna Vavoso, Sophia Murray and Kelly Windows also scored as Fylde trailed 5-4 at half-time.
They levelled through Charlotte Lavin before Murray scored a late winner.
There was a 1-0 loss for Fylde 4 at Southport 2 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).
The play was fairly even but Southport scored with a short corner routine.
Fylde responded with an outstanding performance but they were unable to level before the final whistle.
Fylde 5 were beaten 5-1 by Preston 3 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).
Beth Baines scored the Fylde goal, converting a penalty corner.
Fylde 6 Development drew 1-1 in their North West Women’s Division Five North (Central) match with Brookfield 2
Fylde took the lead through Leah Richmond before Brookfield levelled late on with a deflection from a penalty corner.
North West Men’s Division Four North saw Fylde Men win 4-3 at Clitheroe Blackburn Northern Development to continue their unbeaten run.
Fylde started strongly, opening the scoring through Phil Hope, before a Blackburn counter-attack enabled them to level.
Richard Clarke’s deflection restored Fylde’s lead before Luke Hitchen dribbled past Blackburn’s runners and flicked home a third goal.
The second half was a tough fight with Blackburn managing to score a couple of goals.
However, Clarke’s through ball to Harry Marsh brought a winning goal with a fine reverse effort giving the keeper no chance.