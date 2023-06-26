They picked up a five-wicket win at Doctors Lane, where Indian professional Shivam Chaudhary struck a century in taking Blackpool to their target.

Eccleston had batted first, posting a score of 184-6 after initially being reduced to 37-2.

Thomas Foster (57) and Martyn James Brierley (47) shared a third-wicket stand of 84, backed up by a brisk 30 not out from Nathan McDonnell.

Blackpool cricket professional Shivam Chaudhary scored a century at the weekend

Matt Grindley (2-27) and Chaudhary (2-49) led the Blackpool bowling, backed up by Izatullah Stankzai (1-29).

Blackpool’s reply saw them slip to 42-3 as Tomas King (0), Kasim Munir (8) and Dylan Henshall (2) all fell cheaply.

Chaudhary, who came to the wicket after King only lasted the first two balls of the innings, led the recovery, putting on 84 with Jake Muncaster (33).

There was also a stand of 52 with Ben Howarth (20 not out), which ended when Chaudhary was finally out for 106.

Stankzai was six not out as Blackpool reached 185-5 with 11 balls in hand, giving them 15 points.

Fleetwood emphatically returned to winning ways in the NPCL with Saturday’s 105-run victory over struggling Penrith.

The hosts bounced back from two defeats as they piled on 226-9 at Broadwater and then dismissed the Cumbrians for 121 in 45.2 overs.

Fleetwood chose to bat and lost Andy Drake before a run had been scored, though fellow opener Jeremy Davies proceeded to make 67 from 62 balls, including nine fours.

Wicketkeeper Harry McAleer then contributed 39 but Fleetwood’s top-scorer was number four Tiaan van Vuuren, whose 78 featured 11 boundaries.

There were no major contributions from those who came in after the South African professional as Hersha Vithan took 4-60 from 15 overs and Finlay Hansford 3-58 from 15.

However, Fleetwood had more than ample runs on the board despite opener James Bowman making an encouraging start to the Penrith reply with 34.

Nevertheless, none of his teammates could manage more than 17 and a run chase never got off the ground.

Declan Clerkin took 4-35 from 15 overs and Rizwan Patel 3-27 off 10 as Fleetwood climb to sixth.

St Annes halted their four-match losing run in the NPCL by clinging on for a draw at Netherfield.

Put in on their own track, the Cumbrians posted 212-6 as opener Reece Irving made a patient 57 and captain Ben Barrow 91 with 12 boundaries

The pair shared 146 for the third wicket before both fell to Lukman Vahaluwala, who claimed 3-59 from his 15 overs.

A sixth half-century of the campaign by Yohan de Silva then got the St Annes reply off to a promising start.

When the Sri Lankan professional was fifth out at 109, the wickets continued to fall regularly as Saga Udeshi claimed 5-15 from his 15 overs, seven of them maidens.

St Annes just about held out at 170-9, thanks largely to Alex McGloughlin coming in at number six but holding firm for an unbeaten 34.

Netherfield took 12 points, while St Annes’ three keep them one place above the bottom two but they are without a win in seven.

Lytham completed a red-hot June with a fourth successive win in the Liverpool Competition, beating visitors Caldy by seven wickets.

The Wirral side were asked to bat and were soon in trouble as 24-4 became 68-7 before Haroon Khan and captain Adam Brown both scored 47 and shared a stand of 63.

The skipper would remain unbeaten as Caldy closed on 168 from 54.5 overs.

Avinash Yadav finished with figures of 5-42 from 27 overs and Thomas Hessey 4-50 from 11.4.

It was a fifth Lytham five-for for Indian professional Yadav, who is the first division’s leading wicket-taker with 35.

From 65-3, the hosts then sealed victory in 42.3 overs with an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 105 between captain Matt Taaffe, whose unbeaten 83 included 14 boundaries, and Tom Jefferson (40 not out).

Thornton Cleveleys were in derby action last weekend, winning by five wickets at Kirkham and Wesham in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

They restricted their hosts to 117 from 33.4 overs and then wrapped up victory in 27.4: a positive response to the previous Saturday’s defeat by Vernon Carus.

Kirkham chose to bat but were in all sorts of trouble at 67-7, Joshua Rolinson taking 3-34 from his eight overs.

The home side managed to add a further 50, thanks largely to wicketkeeper Tait Roberts-Hodgson who came in at number nine to hit an unbeaten 32.

Joshua Sackfield then wrapped up victory virtually single-handedly, carrying his bat for 63 from 70 balls with 11 boundaries.

No notable partnerships were necessary as victory was secured at 121-5, leaving seventh-placed Thornton just three points behind their hosts.

Vernon Carus got the better of Thornton Cleveleys for the second successive weekend, winning Sunday’s Meyler Cup quarter-final by five wickets.

Thornton were put in and restricted to 139-7 from 32 overs, Jon Eade’s unbeaten 40 helping them to recover from 67-5.

However, hosts Vernons wrapped up victory at 130-5 in 19.4 overs and will face Euxton in the semis.

Thornton Cleveleys won the second XI derby with Fleetwood by four wickets, reaching 83-6 in 15.5 overs in reply to the visitors’ 81 all out as Jonathan Bass took 6-24 from 13 overs.