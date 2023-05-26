Blackpool Cricket Club professional Shivam Chaudhary learning fast in tough conditions

The 25-year-old Indian all-rounder is averaging more than 50 after scoring his second century in five Northern Premier League games during last weekend’s derby draw with St Annes.

Shivam, an Under-23 international from the Railways Club in New Delhi, told The Gazette: “It’s quite windy and on the cold side for me, but I’m loving it here and it’s all good so far. The people at the club are very welcoming and have helped me to feel at home. I feel I have fitted straight in.

Blackpool Cricket Club's Indian professional Shivam Chaudhary

“It’s my first time in the UK. I wanted to come over last year but, after Covid and injury, I hadn’t played enough games to qualify as a club professional.”

He has the credentials judging from early-season performances – there was also a half-century against Lytham in the ECB National Club Championship – but admits it hasn’t been easy.

“I could have got a few more runs but the conditions are new to me,” he says.

“I think the weather is a big factor here and I’m learning all the time. It’s good to bat when it’s sunny but when it isn’t, the ball starts to swing.

“Conditions play a big role and the seamers use them very effectively to challenge the batsmen. I certainly feel challenged here and it isn’t a cakewalk, and that's what you want. I’m pleasantly surprised by the standard.”

Another big test is on the cards tomorrow at home to third-placed Chorley. Blackpool are just one place behind them, despite winning only one of their five games.

Shivam added: “We haven’t been able to field our full-strength XI yet but everyone wants to play good, hard cricket and fights hard to win. That’s a big positive for me.”

TOMORROW'S FIXTURES

Northern Premier League (12.30): Blackpool v Chorley, Fleetwood v Fulwood and Broughton, St Annes v Garstang

Liverpool Comp First Division (12.0): Lytham v Birkenhead Pk

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1.0): Great Eccleston v Thornton Cleveleys, Kirkham and Wesham v Euxton.

Division 1B (1.0): Fylde v Penwortham, Thornton Cleveleys 2 v Great Eccleston 2, Wrea Green v Blackpool 2, BAC/EE Preston v Fleetwood 2

SUNDAY

