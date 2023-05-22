Hosts Blackpool were put in at Stanley Park and had a century from professional Shivam Chaudhary to thank for their 188-6.

The Indian entered the fray at 2-1 and put on 56 for the third wicket with Dylan Henshall (22) on his way to 101 from 124 balls, including eight fours.

Captain Nathan Armstrong played his part as St Annes went so close to a derby win at Blackpool

Shivam was dismissed by Harry Birkman, who claimed 3-35 from 14 overs, while Tom Higson took 3-52 from 11.

St Annes closed four short of their victory target at 185-5 as their pro Yohan De Silva led the way with 57.

The Sri Lankan, who hit seven fours, was fourth out after putting on 61 with Nathan Armstrong, who went on to make 42.

Nathan Bolus then entered the fray but his unbeaten 44 from 36 balls (24 in boundaries) wasn't quite enough for victory as William Vause took 3-42 off eight overs.

Blackpool took nine points to St Annes' five and remain fourth, 30 behind leaders Kendal who still have maximum points after five games.

St Annes and Blackpool then progressed to the second round of the Lancashire Cricket Federation Knockout with comfortable wins on Sunday.

Blackpool chose to bat at Denton St Lawrence and reached 213-4 in 45 overs. Josh Boyne faced 94 balls for an unbeaten 106 (10 fours, five sixes), putting on 65 for the third wicket with Kasim Munir (34) and 90 for the fourth with Dylan Henshall (30).

Blackpool went on to win by 42 runs as their Manchester hosts were reduced to 67-5 before rally to 171 in 42.3 overs, Aaron Lewin polishing off the innings with 5-37 from 8.3 overs.

St Annes were even more convincing winners by 113 runs against Farnworth, scoring 223-8 and then dismissing the visitors for 110 in 32 overs.

Higson top-scored with 54 from 48 balls (44 in boundaries), sharing an opening 81 with De Silva (31). Harry Birkman later added 41 from 39 balls (nine fours) and put on 51 for the fifth wicket with Luke Jardine (37).

There was no way back for Farnworth from 50-6 and wickets were shared, Higson leading the way with 3-29 off seven overs.

In the second round on June 11, St Annes host Read and Blackpool welcome Darwen.

Great Eccleston joined them in round two thanks to a seven-wicket home win over Westgate, reaching 181-3 in 36 overs in reply to the Lancaster side's 179 all out (41). Ecc host Burnley club Lowerhouse next.

Fleetwood's second win back in the NPCL came by four wickets at Leyland, who chose to bat and reached 159-8 as number three Zak Willox scored 59.

Fleetwood professional Tiaan Van Vuuren and Declan Clerkin both took three wickets in 15-over stints.

Van Vuuren was also to the fore in the Fleetwood reply, scoring 52 out of their 163-6 to seal victory in 43.4 overs, despite Iain Critchley's 5-44. Fleetwood leapfrog St Annes to take sixth spot.

Lytham had an unhappy cup weekend, eliminated from both the Ray Digman Knockout and the ECB Vitality Club T20 in the first round.

They went out of the Liverpool Competition's 45-over tournament by 66 runs, having put Rainford in only to see them rack up 256-6.

Opener Jason Login made 72, featuring in two stands of 59 and one of 71 with Paul Farrar (38), though Tom Myerscough took 5-48 from his five overs.

Lytham were soon in trouble at 8-2 and were all out for 192 in 42.2 overs despite a captain's knock from Matt Taaffe. The skipper hit 10 boundaries in his 80 and shared 61 for the fifth wicket with Tom Jefferson (22) before falling to Login (4-30 from six overs).

The T20 defeat came by a 50-run margin at home to Northern, who chose to bat and were all out for 148, Tyler McGladdery making 53 before falling to Taaffe (4-33 from four overs). Lytham were soon in dire straits at 13-4 and closed at 98-8 as Guy Roberts made 33.

Kirkham and Wesham were the Fylde coast's only Moore and Smalley Palace Shield premier division club to enjoy victory on Saturday, beating Penwortham by six runs.

The hosts were put in and reached 200-7 as skipper Jamie Hogarth contributed 92, hitting 14 boundaries and facing only 58 balls.

Hogarth put on 115 for the third wicket with Justin Banks (37) before being run out.

Penwortham's reply then fell just short at 194-8. Their final pair compiled 44 but fifth-placed K&W had done just enough.

Third-placed Carnforth were too strong for Great Eccleston, winning by 135 runs after powering to 239-2.

Thomas Le Lievre scored 119 with 15 boundaries and put on 152 for the second wicket with Ryan Nelson (78), then an unbroken 71 with Tom Parkinson.

Ecc had No.10 Phil Booth's 36 to thank for reaching 104 in 23.1 overs from 58-8 as Dylan Conroy took 5-31.

It's four Shield defeats in five games for Thornton Cleveleys after their three-wicket setback at Morecambe.

The visitors chose to bat and captain Richard Jenkinson scored 46 (eight fours) in their 158 from 43 overs. It wasn't enough as Morecambe reached 160-7 from 41.2 despite Oliver Kyle's 3-48 from 12 overs.

Palace Shield Division 1B: Great Eccleston 2 138-5 (M Moat 48, J Jones 3-37) beat Wrea Green 137 (T Small 54, J Whittle 3-15, W Norris 3-39), by five wickets, New Longton 113 (I Stankzai 5-17) lost to Blackpool 2 116-3 (E Campbell 31no) by seven wickets, Penwortham 2 165-2 (R Ryding 52) beat Fleetwood 2 164 (F Parr 31, R Ryding 4-13) by eight wickets, Preston 2 151 (S Shah 71, T Cunningham 7-55) lost to Fylde 152-2 (D Smith 60no) by eight wickets.