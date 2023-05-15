Cricket: First league wins for Blackpool and Fleetwood and stunning cup win for St Annes

LAST WEEK’S ROUND-UP: St Annes win but wait goes on for Blackpool and Fleetwood

Blackpool's win came at the fourth time of asking away to struggling champions Garstang and was thanks largely to an unbeaten 139 from professional Shivam Chaudhary.

The number three hit 13 fours and five sixes in his 113-ball knock before being run out and steered Blackpool towards 219-7 after being put iin (Waris Khan 3-57 from 12 overs).

Matt Grindley took six wickets in Blackpool's first league win over the season over Garstang

Matt Grindley then took over with 6-52 from 11.1 overs as Blackpool wrapped up a 104-run win, dismissing their hosts for 115 in 33.1 overs.

Having stuttered to 10-3, the champions were in disarray at 37-6 before Danny Gilbert hit out for 34.

The win lifts Blackpool into fourth place but they fell at the second hurdle in the National knockout the following day, losing by eight wickets at Orrell Red Triangle.

Blackpool chose to bat in Wigan but the wheels fell off as 45-3 became 53-8 and they were all out for 75 in 29.2 overs, Naveen Gunawardana taking 3-9 from eight overs and Sam Heeley 3-18 off five.

The Liverpool Competition club then raced to victory at 76-2 in 13.4 overs and will host NPCL rivals Ormskirk in the next round.

St Annes are through, through, after a sensational victory over Neston, Mitch Bolus hitting the final two balls for six to score the 11 the hosts needed for a one-wicket win.

St Annes had earlier put the Wirral club in and restricted them to 176-9 (Yohan De Silva 3-18 off eight overs), though they couldn't contain opener David Hurst, whose 90 included 11 boundaries.

The reply looked doomed to failure at 70-7 but Bolus then put on 57 for the eighth wicket with Alex Urquhart and proceeded to 64 not out from 69 balls in a fantastic finish.

Victory at 178-9 means St Annes will visit league rivals Fulwood and Broughton at the next stage on May 28.

St Annes were well beaten the previous day away to league leaders Kendal, who piled on 281-7 en route to victory by 115 runs.

Opener Freddie Fallows soon punished St Annes for putting his side in, scoring 97 from 78 balls and sharing stands of 97 for the second wicket with Oliver Tyson and 64 for the third with Rongsen Jonathan, who went on to 60. Bradley Earl then became the third member of the top five to make a half-century (59) before he fell to Lukman Vahaluwala (3-58 off 15).

The reply was soon running out of steam at 88-6 (Chris Miller 3-38 from 15 overs) but captain Nathan Armstrong showed stiff resistance for his 44 before St Annes were all out for 166 in 43.5 overs.

Kendal are the only club with a maximum 60 points from four games but St Annes slip to seventh spot.

Fleetwood's first victory back in the NPCL came by an 81-run margin at Netherfield, who were dismissed for 70.

Fleetwood chose to bat in Cumbria, where professional Tiaan van Vuuren led the way with 34 in their 151-9.

They were struggling at 80-7 but almost doubled that total as captain Adam Sharrocks added 30.

Those extra runs weren't needed as Netherfield were all out in 28.1 overs, their top three all failing to score as Van Vuuren took 4-41 off 10 overs and Jeremy Davies 4-13 from 7.1.

After a promising start to their Liverpool Competition season, Lytham have suffered back-to-back defeats, going down by 117 runs at home to first division leaders Newton-le-Willows.

The visitors chose to bat at Church Road and reached 194-8 from 55 overs, Jack Morley making 53 and Nathan Hughes 45 as Tom Myerscough took 3-19 off seven overs.

Lytham could then muster only 77 all out from 34.4 overs , losing three wickets with the total on nine as only captain Matt Taaffe reached 20.

From 75-5, Lytham could add only two more as Ahmad Aafi Abdullah took 4-31 from 15 overs and Newton made it four wins from five.

The three Fylde coast clubs in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield's premier division all lost.

Thornton Cleveleys went down by 32 runs chasing Carnforth's 174-7, in which Chris Parry made 43 and Oliver Kyle took 5-45 from 15 overs.

The TC reply then fizzled out at 142 from 40.5 overs despite opener Joshua Sackfield's 51 (James Parkinson 3-30 off 11 overs).

Mohammed Fazil's 51 could not spare Great Eccleston a three-wicket home defeat by Mawdesley.

Mohamed Nadeem kept Ecc in the hunt with 4-34 from 15 overs but the visitors won with an over to spare at 160-7, chasing down 159 all out from 42.1.

Kirkham and Wesham lost a low-scoring affair by two wickets at Vernon Carus, where five wickets apiece from B Clarke and M Simms restricted them to 103 from 28 overs. Justin Banks then took 3-36 from 12.5 but couldn't prevent the Preston side reaching 105-8 in 34.5.

Other Palace Shield results:

Meyler Cup Round One: Fylde 139-2 (D Smith 85 no) won at Tarleton 138 (T Cunningham 4-20) by eight wickets, Thornton Cleveleys 138 (J Apperley 40, J Cunnington 5-14) beat Shireshead and Forton 106 (J Apperley 3-27) by 32 runs

Loxham Cup Round One: Blackpool 2 147 (E Campbell 35, O Mullin 3-18) lost to Longridge 2 151-3 (K Helm 69no, T Wood 43no) by seven wickets, St Annes 2 121-2 (A Urquhart 38no, R Birkman 38no) beat Kirkham and Wesham 2 120 (F Butcher 51no, C Fletcher 3-10) by eight wickets, Great Eccleston 2 204-3 (R Swale 100no) beat Lancaster 2 217-9 (D Welbourne 57, E Marshall 54) by seven wickets (revised target), Euxton 2 175-5 beat Norcross 173-8 (K Fletcher 52, R Brown 4-41) by five wickets

Division 1B: Fylde 142-7 (W Smith 34, I Zanghar 4-27) won at BAC/EE Preston 91 (T Cunningham 4-24, R Thomas 3-25) by 51 runs, Blackpool 2 119-6 (B Lloyd 30no, P Whittle 3-24) beat Great Eccleston 2 118 (R Booth 34, J Thomson 5-38)by four wickets, Fleetwood 2 191-9 (W Haddow 51, P Brook 5-37) lost to Grimsargh 206-8 (L Wilkinson 5-60, W Clarke 3-39) by 15 runs, New Longton 142 (W Weber 3-26) beat Thornton Cleveleys 2 138 (D Griffiths 33, T Patel 4-27) by four runs.