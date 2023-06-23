The 36-year-old Indian spinner’s second season in the Liverpool Competition has come four years after his first, but the slow left-armer has soon readjusted to English conditions.

Having taken 36 wickets for Wigan on his previous visit to these shores in 2019, the former India Under-19 player already has 30 to his name for Lytham, including four five-fors in the First Division and a season’s best of 7-32 in the win over Spring View last month.

Lytham Cricket Club professional Avinash Yadav has already taken 30 wickets this season

After a mixed start, the Church Road side go into tomorrow’s home clash with Caldy on the back of three successive league wins, the latest by five wickets against Old Xaverians in Liverpool, where their pro played his part with 4-33.

That lifted Lytham to fourth in the Liverpool Comp’s second tier and Avinash sees no reason why their rise should stop there.

He told The Gazette: “I’m enjoying it very much. It’s a good team with good guys and Matt (Taaffe) is a fantastic captain.

“Lytham is a very beautiful area to live and the good weather helps too.

“The team is doing well and I will try my best for them until the end of the season.

“I feel I am progressing with every match. I’m taking five or six wickets in a game and always trying to bowl at my top level. I’ll do my best to help Lytham to finish at the top.”

Back home, Avinash has switched to the Mizoram state team after 12 years at the Railways club, and adapting his spin bowling to northern English conditions is no easy task.

He explained: “This league is difficult for spin bowlers because the wickets are very good for batsmen and there are a lot of very experienced players in the competition.

“I’ve had to change my style and try to bowl a little slower, with more variations. Good line and length are very important but I had a good season in England before Covid and I want to take more wickets this season. My target is 72-75.”

Avinash is also enjoying his coaching commitments at Lytham, adding “I’ve completed my level two coaching and it’s a role I enjoy.

“There are lots of good junior players coming through here and good experienced players. Matt is playing well and Myles Child is a very good wicketkeeper-batsman.”

TOMORROW'S CRICKET

Northern Premier League (12.30): Fleetwood v Penrith, Eccleston v Blackpool, Netherfield v St Annes.

Liverpool Competition First Division (12.0): Lytham v Caldy.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1.0): Kirkham and Wesham v Thornton Cleveleys, Euxton v Great Eccleston.

Division 1B (1.0): Blackpool 2 v Preston 2, Great Eccleston 2 v BAC/EE Preston, Thornton Cleveleys v Fleetwood 2, Wrea Green v Grimsargh, New Longton v Fylde.

Division 2 (1.0): Norcross v Longridge 3, St Annes 2 v Vernon Carus 2.

SUNDAY

Meyler Cup quarter-finals (1.0): Euxton v Great Eccleston, Vernon Carus v Thornton Cleveleys.

Loxham Cup quarter-finals (1.0): Great Eccleston 2 v Euxton 2.

ECB Women's T20 Plate regional semi-final (1.0): Blackpool v Burnley (at Norcross).